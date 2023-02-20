New Horror Film ‘BAD CONNECTION’ from The Ninth House Premieres at Berlinale EFM and Phoenix [OFFICIAL TRAILER]

'BAD CONNECTION', new horror film from The Ninth House filmmaking team Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ninth House filmmaking team Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren bring their latest horror film, BAD CONNECTION, to the Berlin International Film Festival for the World Premiere on February 20, 2023 as part of the European Film Market (EFM), followed by its U.S. Premiere at the Phoenix International Film Festival in March.BAD CONNECTION follows a down-on-her-luck waitress (Davis) who discovers a snuff film on the stolen cell phone she purchased. She soon finds herself on the run from a lethal hunter (Chris Gann) hellbent on getting it back, and willing to destroy anyone who stands in his way.The film showcases a lineup of horror veterans trying to escape an unstoppable killer in the warehouse districts of Los Angeles during one unrelenting night of horror. Amongst those risking their lives to outsmart the methodical madman are Dana Davis (Prom Night), Brooke Anne Smith (Mischief Night), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley), Courtney Halverson (Unfriended), Austin Zajur (Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and Deon Richmond (Scream 3).The film marks the latest venture for The Ninth House team, who are no strangers to this genre. Federici first gained attention with millions of horror fans starring in Murder Eleven, 616 Paranormal Incident, Circle and Haunting of the Innocent. Helgren cut his teeth in horror, first writing Bloody Homecoming, and then writing and directing Varsity Blood.More recently together, Federici and Helgren produced the horror film Tow, starring genre icon Kane Hodder alongside Caitlin Gerard, under their Los Angeles based The Ninth House banner. This creative duo has collectively been involved in over 25 feature films from concept to delivery, spanning across a variety of genres.For more information visit: www.NinthHouseFilms.com

