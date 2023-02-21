Submit Release
FinTeix Holdings is pleased to announce two major acquisitions in its Energy and Healthcare subsidiaries

FinTeix Holdings is signing two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Energy and Healthcare subsidiaries.

You live, you learn, then you upgrade!”
— Dr. Michael Lee
PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTeix Energy - Holding Group

Following a productive exchange with Greater Phoenix Development, it has been determined
that exploring the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for constructing
an extension manufacturing plant is warranted. The facility would be dedicated to
producing 1-1.5GW of our proprietary solar technology annually.

In addition to this acquisition, FinTeix Holdings is also exploring other markets and raising
additional funds. The company is currently reviewing its investment in Taiwan, following recent
difficulties related to government restrictions and Chinese aggression over the past 12 months.
This review will be conducted by the founder, the board of directors, and legal advisors, as the
company is dual-tech and falls under the jurisdiction of the Patriot Act.

FinTeix Healthcare - Holding Group

FinTeix Holdings has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with exclusive rights to
acquire five medical companies, including those specializing in organic breast implants. Upon
the completion of the final agreement in the coming months, all entities will be integrated into
FinTeix Healthcare Holding Group Inc., a subsidiary of FinTeix Holdings.

About FinTeix Holding Group:
FinTeix is founded on the vision of pioneering positive change and disruptive innovation in the essential industries
of Energy, Healthcare and Finance; we pursue collaboration with like-minded companies seeking to help restore
equality and integrity to these industries. Media contact: pr@finteix.co

Dr. Michael Lee
FinTeix Holding Group Inc.
dr.lee@finteix.co
An introduction to FinTeix Energy

