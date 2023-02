FinTeix Holdings is pleased to announce two major acquisitions in its Energy and Healthcare subsidiaries

FinTeix Holding Group Logo FinTeix Energy Logo FinTeix Healthcare Logo

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinTeix Energy - Holding GroupFollowing a productive exchange with Greater Phoenix Development, it has been determinedthat exploring the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for constructingan extension manufacturing plant is warranted. The facility would be dedicated toproducing 1-1.5GW of our proprietary solar technology annually.In addition to this acquisition, FinTeix Holdings is also exploring other markets and raisingadditional funds. The company is currently reviewing its investment in Taiwan, following recentdifficulties related to government restrictions and Chinese aggression over the past 12 months.This review will be conducted by the founder, the board of directors, and legal advisors, as thecompany is dual-tech and falls under the jurisdiction of the Patriot Act.FinTeix Healthcare - Holding GroupFinTeix Holdings has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with exclusive rights toacquire five medical companies, including those specializing in organic breast implants. Uponthe completion of the final agreement in the coming months, all entities will be integrated intoFinTeix Healthcare Holding Group Inc., a subsidiary of FinTeix Holdings.About FinTeix Holding Group:FinTeix is founded on the vision of pioneering positive change and disruptive innovation in the essential industriesof Energy, Healthcare and Finance; we pursue collaboration with like-minded companies seeking to help restoreequality and integrity to these industries. Media contact: pr@finteix.co

