Seeking Members for Maine DOE Truancy, Drop Out, and Alternative Education Advisory Committee

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking individuals who are invested in identifying and reducing barriers to school attendance for Maine students.

The Truancy, Drop Out and Alternative Education Advisory (TDAE) Committee has been appointed to advise the Maine Commissioner of Education on the development and implementation of State and local policies and programs that are needed to deal effectively with the incidence of truancy and dropouts in Maine schools.

In accordance with PL 2007, c. 667, §10 (AMD), the committee will consider its mandate in a broad context to assess the causes of truancy and dropouts, the effectiveness of alternative education and prevention programs, and the social and educational programs or changes needed to encourage students to remain in school, including reintegration planning and aftercare services provided for juvenile offenders who have been released from juvenile facilities in the State and have enrolled in schools in the State.

The 15-member committee meets monthly throughout the year with the support of Maine DOE staff to review and discuss current information related to student attendance, as well as examine policy and guidance practices for the State. Committee members will join for a two-year period with the option to be reappointed. We are bringing together an active team with diverse backgrounds from different parts of the State. We presently have openings for committee members who are: school counselors or school social workers, adult education teachers with experience in high school completion education, administrators of private schools, Maine Department of Labor staff, and business community representatives.

We hope you are interested in joining this important work and are looking forward to having you as part of this team.

If you have questions, or are interested in serving on the committee, please contact Susan Lieberman, Co-Chair of the TDAE Committee at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports Director Julie Smyth julie.a.smyth@maine.gov. If you are interested in joining the committee, please send an email with a paragraph explaining your background in areas of truancy, dropout and alternative education and how your areas of expertise will support the work of the committee.