On This Page

Date: February 26, 2020 Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET

Center Date Time Location CDER February 26, 2020 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FDA White Oak Campus

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Bldg. 31 Conference Center

The Great Room (Rm. 1503)

Silver Spring, Maryland 20903

Agenda

During the morning session, the committee will discuss new drug application 212578 for padeliporfin di-potassium powder for solution for injection, submitted by STEBA Biotech, S.A. The proposed indication (use) for this product is for the treatment of patients with localized prostate cancer, meeting the following criteria: Stage T1-T2a and prostate specific antigen less than or equal to 10 ng/mL and Gleason Grade Group 1 based on transrectal ultrasound guided biopsy or unilateral Gleason Grade Group 2 based on multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging-targeted biopsy with less than 50 percent of cores positive.

During the afternoon session, the committee will discuss supplemental biologics license application 125477/S-034, for CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) injection for intravenous use, submitted by Eli Lilly and Company. The proposed indication (use) for this product is in combination with erlotinib, for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations.

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than two (2) business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its web site prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the location of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA’s web site after the meeting. Background material is available at: 2020 Meeting Materials, Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee

Scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link.

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committees.

FDA is establishing a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2020-N-0166. The docket will close on February 25, 2020. Submit either electronic or written comments on this public meeting by February 25, 2020. Please note that late, untimely filed comments will not be considered. Electronic comments must be submitted on or before February 25, 2020. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of February 25, 2020. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before that date.

Comments received on or before February 19, 2020 will be provided to the committee(s). Comments received after that date but by February 25, 2020 will be taken into consideration by FDA. In the event that the meeting is cancelled, FDA will continue to evaluate any relevant applications or information, and consider any comments submitted to the docket, as appropriate. You may submit comments as follows:

Electronic Submissions

Submit electronic comments in the following way:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, to https://www.regulations.gov will be posted to the docket unchanged. Because your comment will be made public, you are solely responsible for ensuring that your comment does not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted, such as medical information, your or anyone else’s Social Security number, or confidential business information, such as a manufacturing process. Please note that if you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.

If you want to submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made available to the public, submit the comment as a written/paper submission and in the manner detailed (see “Written/Paper Submissions” and “Instructions”).

Written/Paper Submissions

Submit written/paper submissions as follows:

Mail/Hand delivery/Courier (for written/paper submissions): Division of Dockets Management (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

For written/paper comments submitted to the Division of Dockets Management, FDA will post your comment, as well as any attachments, except for information submitted, marked and identified, as confidential, if submitted as detailed in “Instructions.”

Instructions: All submissions received must include the Docket No. FDA-2020-N-0166 for “Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments.” Received comments, those filed in a timely manner, will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable at https://www.regulations.gov or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Confidential Submissions--To submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made publicly available, submit your comments only as a written/paper submission. You should submit two copies total. One copy will include the information you claim to be confidential with a heading or cover note that states “THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.” FDA will review this copy, including the claimed confidential information, in its consideration of comments. The second copy, which will have the claimed confidential information redacted/blacked out, will be available for public viewing and posted on https://www.regulations.gov. Submit both copies to the Dockets Management Staff. If you do not wish your name and contact information be made publicly available, you can provide this information on the cover sheet and not in the body of your comments and you must identify the information as “confidential.” Any information marked as “confidential” will not be disclosed except in accordance with 21 CFR 10.20 and other applicable disclosure law. For more information about FDA’s posting of comments to public dockets, see 80 FR 56469, September 18, 2015, or access the information at: https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2015-09-18/pdf/2015-23389.pdf.

Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or the electronic and written/paper comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number, found in brackets in the heading of this document, into the “Search” box and follow the prompts and/or go to the Division of Dockets Management, 5630 Fishers Lane, rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before February 13, 2020.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by February 14, 2020.

Webcast Information

CDER plans to provide a free of charge, live webcast of the February 26, 2020 Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. While CDER is working to make webcasts available to the public for all advisory committee meetings held at the White Oak campus, there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful; staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible. Further information regarding the webcast, including the web address for the webcast, will be made available at least 2 days in advance of the meeting at the following website: 2020 Meeting Materials, Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee

CDER plans to post archived webcasts after the meeting, however, in cases where transmission was not successful, archived webcasts will not be available.

Contact Information

Lauren Tesh Hotaki, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

WO31-2417

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002 Phone: 301-796-9001

Fax: 301-847-8533

Email: ODAC@fda.hhs.gov

FDA Advisory Committee Information Line

1-800-741-8138

(301-443-0572 in the Washington DC area)

Please call the Information Line for up-to-date information on this meeting.

Persons with disabilities having problems accessing the PDF files below may call (301) 796-3634 for assistance.