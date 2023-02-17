On This Page

Date: June 17 - 18, 2020 Time: 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

UPDATED INFORMATION (as of 6/2/2020):

The Agenda portion has been updated and read as follows:

The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned, and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform. On June 17, 2020, information will be presented regarding pediatric development plans for two products that are in development for an oncology indication. The subcommittee will consider and discuss issues relating to the development of each product for pediatric use and provide guidance to facilitate the formulation of written requests for pediatric studies, if appropriate. The two products under consideration are: (1) SP 2577, presentation by Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and (2) Marizomib, presentation by Celgene International II Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

On June 18, 2020, information will be presented regarding pediatric development plans for two products that are in development for an oncology indication. The subcommittee will consider and discuss issues relating to the development of each product for pediatric use and provide guidance to facilitate the formulation of written requests for pediatric studies, if appropriate. The two products under consideration are: (1) CD30.CAR-T, presentation by Tessa Therapeutics and (2) SNDX-5613, presentation by Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The public participation information has been changed for the June 17 and 18, 2020 meeting of the Pediatric Oncology Subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. The deadline for making formal oral presentation requests has been changed from Friday, June 5, 2020 to Monday, June 8, 2020. Interested persons will be notified regarding their request to speak by June 9, 2020.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION:

Center Date Time Location CDER June 17-18, 2020 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

see Agenda section

Agenda

Meeting Materials

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than two (2) business days before the meeting. If FDA is unable to post the background material on its web site prior to the meeting, the background material will be made publicly available at the location of the advisory committee meeting, and the background material will be posted on FDA’s web site after the meeting. Background material is available at: https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/oncologic-drugs-advisory-committee/2020-meeting-materials-oncologic-drugs-advisory-committee

Scroll down to the appropriate advisory committee meeting link.

Public Participation Information

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committees.

FDA is establishing a docket for public comment on this meeting. The docket number is FDA-2020-N-1302. The docket will close on June 16, 2020. Submit either electronic or written comments on this public meeting by June 16, 2020. Please note that late, untimely filed comments will not be considered. Electronic comments must be submitted on or before June 16, 2020. The https://www.regulations.gov electronic filing system will accept comments until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time at the end of June 16, 2020. Comments received by mail/hand delivery/courier (for written/paper submissions) will be considered timely if they are postmarked or the delivery service acceptance receipt is on or before that date.

Comments received on or before June 10, 2020 will be provided to the subcommittee. Comments received after that date but by June 16, 2020 will be taken into consideration by FDA. You may submit comments as follows:

Electronic Submissions

Submit electronic comments in the following way:

Federal eRulemaking Portal: https://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Comments submitted electronically, including attachments, to https://www.regulations.gov will be posted to the docket unchanged. Because your comment will be made public, you are solely responsible for ensuring that your comment does not include any confidential information that you or a third party may not wish to be posted, such as medical information, your or anyone else’s Social Security number, or confidential business information, such as a manufacturing process. Please note that if you include your name, contact information, or other information that identifies you in the body of your comments, that information will be posted on https://www.regulations.gov.

If you want to submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made available to the public, submit the comment as a written/paper submission and in the manner detailed (see “Written/Paper Submissions” and “Instructions”).

Written/Paper Submissions

Submit written/paper submissions as follows:

Mail/Hand delivery/Courier (for written/paper submissions): Division of Dockets Management (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.

For written/paper comments submitted to the Division of Dockets Management, FDA will post your comment, as well as any attachments, except for information submitted, marked and identified, as confidential, if submitted as detailed in “Instructions.”

Instructions: All submissions received must include the Docket No. FDA-2020-N-1302 for “Pediatric Oncology Subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments.” Received comments, those filed in a timely manner, will be placed in the docket and, except for those submitted as “Confidential Submissions,” publicly viewable at https://www.regulations.gov or at the Dockets Management Staff between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please call 240-402-7500 ahead of the meeting time to verify access.

Confidential Submissions--To submit a comment with confidential information that you do not wish to be made publicly available, submit your comments only as a written/paper submission. You should submit two copies total. One copy will include the information you claim to be confidential with a heading or cover note that states “THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.” FDA will review this copy, including the claimed confidential information, in its consideration of comments. The second copy, which will have the claimed confidential information redacted/blacked out, will be available for public viewing and posted on https://www.regulations.gov. Submit both copies to the Dockets Management Staff. If you do not wish your name and contact information be made publicly available, you can provide this information on the cover sheet and not in the body of your comments and you must identify the information as “confidential.” Any information marked as “confidential” will not be disclosed except in accordance with 21 CFR 10.20 and other applicable disclosure law. For more information about FDA’s posting of comments to public dockets, see 80 FR 56469, September 18, 2015, or access the information at: https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2015-09-18/pdf/2015-23389.pdf.

Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or the electronic and written/paper comments received, go to https://www.regulations.gov and insert the docket number, found in brackets in the heading of this document, into the “Search” box and follow the prompts and/or go to the Dockets Management Staff, 5630 Fishers Lane, Rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852, 240-402-7500 .

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled between approximately 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. on June 17, 2020. Oral presentations from the public will also be scheduled between approximately 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. on June 18, 2020. Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before June 5, 2020.

Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by June 8, 2020.

Webcast Information

CDER plans to provide a free of charge, live webcast of the June 17 and 18, 2020 meeting of the Pediatric Oncology Subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee. If there are instances where the webcast transmission is not successful; staff will work to re-establish the transmission as soon as possible. Further information regarding the webcast, including the web address for the webcast, will be made available at least 2 days in advance of the meeting at the following website: https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/oncologic-drugs-advisory-committee/2020-meeting-materials-oncologic-drugs-advisory-committee

CDER plans to post archived webcasts after the meeting, however, in cases where transmission was not successful, archived webcasts will not be available.

Contact Information