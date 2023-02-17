Annual Commercial Vehicle Operation "Southern Shield” in Southern Arizona February 20-24

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) will conduct Operation Southern Shield 2023 from Monday, February 20, 2023, through Friday, February 24, 2023, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line, and on Interstate 19 from Tucson to the international border.

The CVETF is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.

The focus of this operation is to target hazardous driving violations, conduct commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections, and educate drivers on safe and compliant operation in an effort to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. Non-commercial vehicles that operate unsafely around CMVs will also be stopped.

During this operation, CVETF troopers and officers will work with inspectors, deputies and officers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, and the Tucson Police Department.