Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,410 in the last 365 days.

Annual Commercial Vehicle Operation "Southern Shield” in Southern Arizona February 20-24

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) will conduct Operation Southern Shield 2023 from Monday, February 20, 2023, through Friday, February 24, 2023, on Interstate 10 from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line, and on Interstate 19 from Tucson to the international border.

The CVETF is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers.

The focus of this operation is to target hazardous driving violations, conduct commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections, and educate drivers on safe and compliant operation in an effort to reduce crashes involving commercial motor vehicles. Non-commercial vehicles that operate unsafely around CMVs will also be stopped.

During this operation, CVETF troopers and officers will work with inspectors, deputies and officers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the Marana Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, and the Tucson Police Department.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force Trooper on a stop AZDPS SUV stopped behind a tractor-trailer beside a highway

 

You just read:

Annual Commercial Vehicle Operation "Southern Shield” in Southern Arizona February 20-24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.