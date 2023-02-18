"Why Should Anyone Work Too Much And Earn Too Little?” - Finnish CEO Wants To Show People How To Find Freedom In Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- - 32-year old CEO, Heikki Aho, has travelled over 100 countries in the past 3 years while living with locals in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia and he has seen a problem he wants to solve. “People are struggling with the same problem in every country in the world, and I want to help them to solve it” says the Finnish CEO.
- Aho, who left his Manager position in 2020 to pursuit his dream to travel the world, wants to help people to break out from the corporate rat wheel. “I want to take my company international, and offer people a way out from having to work every day, only to get enough money to barely get by in their lives” reveals the company CEO
- Heikki Aho has seen the struggle of ordinary people and knows the hardship of starting an online business without any experience while working with a full time job. “It can be overwhelming because there is so many things to learn and do, when starting a new online business. This is the reason I have created clear pathways for everyone to follow, to get more freedom in their lives by starting their own online businesses. Our company, Wantabrand, will make it possible for everyone to start to build the dream life they have always wanted”
'Wantabrand' is a Finnish company that teaches people how to use the newest tools and methods to start new online businesses without any experience. The company CEO, Heikki Aho, has already helped tens of thousands of people with digital marketing and sales, and he is now ready to take the company international.
“Starting to make money online is easier now than ever before. Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the online business sector and it offers endless opportunities for everyone” says Heikki Aho.
Wantabrand focuses on offering affordable monthly subscription to it’s learning platform, where people will have an opportunity to learn various of ways to make money online.
“One of the main values of our company is to offer affordable high value information so everyone has the opportunity to learn, even if they come from lower economical classes. We are also putting a lot of effort to be 100% transparent, and show people that our methods really work. Unfortunately, the internet is full of scams and fraudulent information. Most of mentors are teaching methods, that hasn’t even been proven to work by themselves. This is something we want to fight against“ says the company CEO.
The company is aiming to start operation in USA, Australia, UK and Latin America with English and Spanish as their main languages in early April in 2023.
“We want to build an international community of like-minded people and actually make a difference in the world. Our model is to offer people information with online courses and seminars but also bring people together through events around the world, where people can network and deeper their learning” says Heikki Aho.
Covid-19 pandemic, increasing inflation and easy access to Artificial Intelligence tools have been few of the main reasons why Heikki Aho started the company Wantabrand.
“People are tired sitting in the office 8-10 hours a day. The Covid-19 pandemic proved that most of the jobs can be done remotely and traditional way to work is not something people are willing to return back to. Artificial Intelligence has proved that many jobs can be also automated and do not require any manual labor anymore. Also the increasing inflation makes it harder for people to enjoy their lives and that is something we want to help with. People should be able to have freedom and ability to enjoy life as they like, because that is exactly what life is for. This is what our company is helping people to achieve.” Finnish CEO says.
ABOUT
Wantabrand is a Finnish company that helps people to get more freedom in their lives by building online businesses, automatizing processes with Artificial Intelligence and getting passive income. The company’s mission statement is to offer high quality information for everyone with proven methods and transparency. The company was started in 2020 by Heikki Aho.
Website: https://www.wantabrand.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wantabrand
Heikki Aho, CEO
Wantabrand
+358 40 5190808
heikki@wantabrand.fi