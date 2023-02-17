MEDIA ADVISORY: Workers say ‘Enough is Enough’ as Legislature Resumes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) President, Patty Coates, alongside union and community leaders, will hold a press conference on the urgent issues facing workers as the legislature resumes.

At the end of January, the OFL launched the Enough Is Enough campaign, which highlights five demands to tackle Ontario’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. At the press conference on Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 a.m., workers will urge the Ford government to address the campaign’s demands:

Real wage increases

Keep schools and health care public

Affordable groceries, gas, and basic goods

Rent control and affordable housing

Make the banks and corporations pay their fair share



Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

Speakers:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Angela Preocanin, First Vice-President, Ontario Nurses’ Association

Myles Sullivan, District 6 Director, United Steelworkers

Alejandra Ruiz Vargas, Toronto member, ACORN

