MEDIA ADVISORY: Workers say ‘Enough is Enough’ as Legislature Resumes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) President, Patty Coates, alongside union and community leaders, will hold a press conference on the urgent issues facing workers as the legislature resumes.

At the end of January, the OFL launched the Enough Is Enough campaign, which highlights five demands to tackle Ontario’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. At the press conference on Tuesday, February 21 at 9:00 a.m., workers will urge the Ford government to address the campaign’s demands:

  • Real wage increases
  • Keep schools and health care public
  • Affordable groceries, gas, and basic goods
  • Rent control and affordable housing
  • Make the banks and corporations pay their fair share

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Media Studio, Legislative Building, Room 149, Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

Speakers:

  • Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Angela Preocanin, First Vice-President, Ontario Nurses’ Association
  • Myles Sullivan, District 6 Director, United Steelworkers
  • Alejandra Ruiz Vargas, Toronto member, ACORN

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

