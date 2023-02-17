Tile Trends in Home Décor: A Look at What's Hot for 2023 & Beyond from Lunada Bay Tile

Feras Irikat, Director of Design and Marketing for Lunada Bay Tile, discusses design trends we currently are seeing and trends we may see, including the influence of a tiny bug on color fashion.

Tile is having a moment, says Feras Irikat, Design and Marketing Director for Lunada Bay Tile, the California-based company offering Japanese-inspired tiles, including many made with recycled glass. And why shouldn't it? Tile has been an integral element in design for thousands of years in most parts of the world, coveted for its beauty and durability, and as a material for artisans to create interior works of art. Today, we are reaping the rewards of tile's rich legacy.

"Tile is like jewelry for your home. An expanded range of colors, textures, patterns — and prices — plus the ability to complement any décor, have made tile appropriate for areas anywhere in the home, both inside and outside. Interesting formats, colors and materials allow for true customization," he says.

Says Irikat, trends for 2023 and beyond include:



Mix & Match. No longer is matching finishes throughout the space the rule of design. The more you mix, the more unique and personalized your space will be. Wood, stone, and ceramics can work together to achieve a truly bespoke design: a space that is simple and sophisticated yet highly personalized. And there's no better area to add texture than the kitchen backsplash. Here, you can use glass, mirror, ceramic, granite, or any surface with ease. Even if you want to go all out and try a tile mosaic, the backsplash is the perfect place to do it.

Personalization is the New Luxury. A little imagination can go a long way. Metallics can add warmth to an interior. Copper, bronze, gold are trending for décor finishes and this trend can be complemented in tile. Shimmery, light, and reflective, touches of metals can spice up design. For example, Momentum tiles from Lunada Bay Tile is a three-dimensional ceramic tile collection with metallic hues that can be customized into exclusive wall art for residential or commercial spaces. A special hand-sculpting technique makes this one-of-a-kind wall art possible. The tiles can be arranged in a wide range of stylistic possibilities for the ultimate in personal expression.

Color Dominates. Nature inspired colors are more than greens, blues, or calming neutrals. They are colors that reignite our passion to nature….what is surprising, and unique and wow out there, including vibrant reds. One bright red tile, Marrakesh Red from Lunada Bay Tile's Tozen collection, conveys a movement of color, contrast and light juxtaposed on a perfect canvas of translucent, handcrafted glass mosaics. "One of the most gorgeous red colors is a deep rich red that actually does come from nature – from a small insect, white and fluffy, which lives on the paddles of the prickly pear cactus, and when crushed produces an extraordinary red dye. This bug is the cochineal," says Irikat. "Cochineal red is the brightest color found in nature and emits power and presence."

Softer Home Aesthetics. Soft home, soft sanctuary to ease our minds; an escape from a chaotic world and where you feel a connection. "We want to go home not to four walls, but to a sanctuary: soft colors, soft surfaces," says Irikat. "We interact with our environment in a more emotional way than an aesthetic way." From high chromatic colors to neutrals, they are all getting a softer makeover. It is a chaotic world and creating a soft sanctuary at home is more important than ever.

Biophilic Design. This has been huge over the past couple of years, and it's not set to go out of style anytime soon. People want to react with their environment more than we have in the past. It is nature as designer: Biophilic design seeks to connect a home's occupants more closely to nature by incorporating things like natural lighting and ventilation, natural landscape features and other elements for creating a more productive and healthier built environment for people. People desire natural and organic textures for added interest and design value.

"Transitioning, Transforming and Transmitting. That's tile," says Irikat. "More than ever people are looking for personal artistic expression in their homes and everyday life, and tile design can help achieve this balance."

