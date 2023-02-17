Stem Investigated by Block & Leviton for Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Block & Leviton is investigating Stem, Inc. STEM for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Stem investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/stem.

What is this all about?

After the market closed on February 16, 2023, Stem, Inc. announced Q4 and full year 2022 financial results including Q4 revenue that missed estimates and 2023 guidance that fell below consensus estimates.

Previously, on January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a short report alleging issues at Stem, including undisclosed financing to the company's flagship customer, repeated auditor warnings of deficient internal controls, potential revenue recognition issues among others.

Shares of Stem, Inc. stock dropped more than 10% in premarket trading and were down more than 15% once the market opened on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Stem, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155234