Kalamazoo Valley Museum Hosts 18th Annual Fretboard Festival March 3-4

Live performances & more keep stringed instruments' legacy alive

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 18th year, the Fretboard Festival returns to Kalamazoo to celebrate the city's stringed-instrument legacy and musical heritage. Enjoy in-person and virtual performances March 3-4, 2023, at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Anna Whitten Hall in downtown Kalamazoo.

This free event also invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments, and hear live performances from area musicians.

The Fretboard Festival Kickoff Event on Friday, March 3, 5:30-9 p.m., at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, will feature a musical performance from Bahar Ensemble and "The History of the Oud" presentation by Beau Bothwell. The festival continues on Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with workshops, vendors and performances from Joel Mabus, Dave Johnson, Crossroads Blues Band and many more at Anna Whitten Hall and the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Those wishing to attend virtually can find the free preregistration for the link at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum website, kalamazoomuseum.org.

Here's the schedule:

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

5:30 – 9 p.m.

Festival Kickoff Concert with Bahar Ensemble

When: 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

History of the Lute & Oud Presentation with Beau Bothwell

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

PERFORMANCES:

Mark Sahlgren & Darcy Wilkin

When: 10 - 11 a.m.

Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra

When: 11 a.m. - noon

Where: Museum's Planetarium

For more: http://www.kalmando.com

Grace Theisen Band

When: 11 a.m. - noon

Where: Anna Whitten Hall

For more: http://www.gracetheisen.com

Dave Johnson

When: noon - 1 p.m.

Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

For more: http://www.davejohnsonmusic.net

Bob Rowe & The Green Valley Boys

When: 1 - 2 p.m.

Where: Anna Whitten Hall

For more: http://www.bobrowemusic.com

Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra

When: 1 - 2 p.m.

Where: Museum's Planetarium

For more: http://www.kalmando.com

Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic

When: 3 - 4 p.m.

Where: Anna Whitten Hall

Joel Mabus

When: 4 - 5 p.m.

Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

For more: http://www.joelmabus.com

Crossroads Resurrection (blues band)

When: 5 - 6 p.m.

Where: Anna Whitten Hall

WORKSHOPS:

Basics of Claw Hammer Banjo with Joel Mabus

When: 1 - 2 p.m.

Where: Room 30, Anna Whitten Hall

Physical Health for Guitarists with Adam Main

When: 3 - 4 p.m.

Where: Room 307, Anna Whitten Hall

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.

______

PHOTO CAPTION: Crossroads Resurrection blues band is among the acts performing at the 18th Annual Fretboard Festival.

Media Contact

Bill McElhone, Kalamazoo Valley Museum, (269) 373-7990, wgouldmcelh@kvcc.edu

SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Museum