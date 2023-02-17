Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,414 in the last 365 days.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Hosts 18th Annual Fretboard Festival March 3-4

Live performances & more keep stringed instruments' legacy alive

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 18th year, the Fretboard Festival returns to Kalamazoo to celebrate the city's stringed-instrument legacy and musical heritage. Enjoy in-person and virtual performances March 3-4, 2023, at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Anna Whitten Hall in downtown Kalamazoo.

This free event also invites visitors to meet instrument designers and learn about their trade, attend workshops for a variety of stringed instruments, and hear live performances from area musicians.

The Fretboard Festival Kickoff Event on Friday, March 3, 5:30-9 p.m., at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, will feature a musical performance from Bahar Ensemble and "The History of the Oud" presentation by Beau Bothwell. The festival continues on Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with workshops, vendors and performances from Joel Mabus, Dave Johnson, Crossroads Blues Band and many more at Anna Whitten Hall and the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Those wishing to attend virtually can find the free preregistration for the link at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum website, kalamazoomuseum.org.

Here's the schedule:

FRIDAY, MARCH 3
5:30 – 9 p.m.

Festival Kickoff Concert with Bahar Ensemble
When: 6 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

History of the Lute & Oud Presentation with Beau Bothwell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

SATURDAY, MARCH 4
9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

PERFORMANCES:

Mark Sahlgren & Darcy Wilkin
When: 10 - 11 a.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater

Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra
When: 11 a.m. - noon
Where: Museum's Planetarium
For more: http://www.kalmando.com

Grace Theisen Band
When: 11 a.m. - noon
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
For more: http://www.gracetheisen.com

Dave Johnson
When: noon - 1 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
For more: http://www.davejohnsonmusic.net

Bob Rowe & The Green Valley Boys
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall
For more: http://www.bobrowemusic.com

Kalamazoo Mandolin and Guitar Orchestra
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Museum's Planetarium
For more: http://www.kalmando.com

Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic
When: 3 - 4 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall

Joel Mabus
When: 4 - 5 p.m.
Where: Museum's Mary Jane Stryker Theater
For more: http://www.joelmabus.com

Crossroads Resurrection (blues band)
When: 5 - 6 p.m.
Where: Anna Whitten Hall

WORKSHOPS:

Basics of Claw Hammer Banjo with Joel Mabus
When: 1 - 2 p.m.
Where: Room 30, Anna Whitten Hall

Physical Health for Guitarists with Adam Main
When: 3 - 4 p.m.
Where: Room 307, Anna Whitten Hall

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.
______

PHOTO CAPTION: Crossroads Resurrection blues band is among the acts performing at the 18th Annual Fretboard Festival.

Media Contact

Bill McElhone, Kalamazoo Valley Museum, (269) 373-7990, wgouldmcelh@kvcc.edu

 

SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Museum

You just read:

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Hosts 18th Annual Fretboard Festival March 3-4

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.