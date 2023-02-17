Natural Food & Drinks Market to Perceive Highest Growth of $361.3 Billion by 2031 ,11.44% CAGR by 2031: AMR

Factors supporting the market growth include consumer inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and food preferences .

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Natural Food & Drinks Market" by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast", 2022–2031, was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $361.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.

Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries. Thus, natural labels are normally used by manufacturers across the globe, due to lack of adequate guidelines. Natural food & drinks are available at several stores that sell organic food products. In 2021, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Bunge Ltd.,

Earths Best,

Amy's Kitchen,

Nestle S.A.,

365 Everyday Value,

Organic Valley,

ConAgra Foods,

Dean Foods, and General Mills.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The natural food & drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Depending on product type, it is categorized into natural food and natural drinks. As per distribution channels, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, natural or health food store, convenience stores, online retails, and others. As per packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others. According to packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Consumer preferences for foods with non-genetically modified ingredients resulted in steep demand for natural food & drinks. Increase in demand for "clean label" products is due to increase in health awareness and media coverage about the drawbacks of foods containing Genetically modified organisms(GMOs). In addition, the "clean label" products are gaining popularity as natural food & drinks market trends and recently pushed into the mainstream market by popular books, television shows, and celebrity endorsements. However, high costs of natural food & drinks compared to conventional food products hamper the natural food & drinks market growth.

