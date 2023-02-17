N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet March 1 by web conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet March 1 by web conference to conduct its follow up review of new sea level rise studies and information. The meeting will begin at 1:15 p.m. The public may listen by computer or phone.

WHO: CRC Science Panel

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Monday, March. 1 at 1:15 p.m.

WHERE: Webex

Join by computer

Meeting number: 2420 262 7128

Password: SPMAR23 (7762723 from phones)

Join by phone

1-415-655-0003

Access code: 2420 262 7128

Password: 7762723 from phones

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

