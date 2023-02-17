STARRS Strongly Encourages DoD Through Defense Health Agency to Advance Vaccine Remedies for Health of Military Members

STARRS seek to set the record straight with a letter asking facts be revealed for the safety of flight and the health and welfare of service members.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 9, 2023, Military.com published an article that presented a case against Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, an Army Flight Surgeon, who discovered a 1700% increase in reportable medical incidents among military aviators from 2019-2022, compared to the 2016 -2019 baseline.Spokesmen from the Defense Health Agency (DHA) argued in the news report that this enormous increase in adverse events was due to the Covid 19 disease and not the vaccine.The leadership team of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) sent a letter (STARRS Open Letter to Director, Defense Health Agency | STARRS) to Lieutenant General Telita Crosland (USA), Director of DHA. "The purpose of the letter is to express concerns about the accuracy and lack of transparency of DHA's official position," said Ronald J. Scott., Ph.D., (Colonel, USAF, Retired) and STARRS President and CEO.In their letter to LTG Crosland, STARRS cosigners “strongly encourage the DoD through the Defense Health Agency pursue an aggressive approach to setting the record straight, revealing the facts, and advancing remedies for those who were victimized by the vaccination. Safety of flight and the health and welfare of our service members is at stake.”See attached letter in X parts for easy viewing.Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information, assistance, and materials related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”]