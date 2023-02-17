Allergy Immunotherapies Market Projected to Reach USD 4,185.89 Million by 2027

Report identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in the market.

Allergy Immunotherapies Market is expected to reach US$ 4,185.89 million by 2027 from US$ 1,819.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Allergy Immunotherapy is an allergy treatment process that involves administering small quantities of allergens into your body and then building up doses slowly over some time until the patient develops immunity. Two types of immunotherapy therapies are available in the market, such as subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), also called allergy shots, and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). Individuals with symptoms of allergy and do not respond to conventional medical treatments are the potential targets for allergen immunotherapy.

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Segmentations:

By Treatment -

Based on treatment, the market is segmented into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). In 2019, the subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) held the largest share in the market and was forecasted to retain its dominance until 2027. This attributes to be the most efficient and most commonly used form of allergy immunotherapy. The medicine is useful in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and stinging insect hypersensitivity. Moreover, SCIT has been productive in the management of more than one type of allergen. Hence, the adoption of SCIT is more than SLIT.

By Type -

The global allergy immunotherapies market, based on allergy type was segmented into allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and others. The allergic rhinitis segment held the highest share of the allergy immunotherapies market in 2019, by allergy type. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

On the other hand, sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is expected to witness fastest growth rate owing to factors such as SLIT is anticipated to become a vital alternative for patients who cannot receive allergy shots. It is expected that liquid formulation would also be allowed for therapeutic use in the future. This would augment the increase of the SLIT segment in the forecasted period.

Factors such as growing prevalence of allergic disorders and technological advancements in sublingual dosage formulations. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the drawbacks associated with the use of allergy immunotherapy and regulatory variations across regions during the forecast period.

List of Companies - Allergy Immunotherapies Market

ALK-Abelló A/S

AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

LETIPharma

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy B.V.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Anergis

DBV Technologies

Dermapharm Holding

Allergy Therapeutics

The factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of allergic disorders and rising preference for immunotherapies due to efficacy and cost-effectiveness are expected to boost the growth of the global allergy immunotherapy market.

