Jindal Healthcare Launches the Next Version of HealthX Revenue Cycle Optimization™ Technology that will Improve the Insurance Recovery % for Healthcare Clinics
Our technology is built on the vision that providers can use a single back-office partner to manage all aspects of their revenue cycle. ...”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jindal Healthcare, a Houston-based Revenue Cycle Management provider, launched the latest version of its proprietary AI-based tool, HealthX. Termed as HealthX 1.5, the tool will help analyze Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Insurance claims faster and provide detailed data-driven insights to the providers. This will look to help streamline the revenue cycle operations and improve the overall financial health of Jindal Healthcare's clients.
The CGO of Jindal Healthcare, Madhav Garg, said, "Our technology is built on the vision that providers can use a single back-office partner to manage all aspects of their revenue cycle when they are unable to hire locally. We believe that by reducing complexity and improving accuracy within the claims process, healthcare organizations will be able to focus on quality care instead of spending time on administrative tasks."
HealthX Revenue Cycle Optimization™ technology been in work for some time. The development on HealthX started over 4 years ago. The technology has proven to help with:
- Reduce claims processing time and increase billing accuracy.
- Automate insurance worklist based on claim priority and claim score.
- Improve cash flow by reducing the overall cost to collect.
The solution includes:
- Jindal HC Revenue Cycle Optimization™ (RCO), which the team at Jindal Healthcare helps automate parts of the claim process to ensure that claims are processed, paid and collected on schedule. It also provides analytical capabilities to help you understand the Healthcare Clinics' overall financial performance while identifying areas of improvement.
- Jindal HC Revenue Management Suite™ (RMS), Which provides a full team and the HealthX software that will manage the entire life cycle of a claim – from initiation through adjudication and payment.
Both solutions are available to Rural Health Clinics, Provider Groups or Hospital Systems.
What others are saying,
"Jindal Healthcare and their HealthX software have been very instrumental to the success of our Rural Health Clinics. They helped us achieve a $1,000,000 turnaround in less than one year. I am happy with the performance and look forward to a continued relationship with them."
“We noticed our cost to collect was extremely high. Jindal Healthcare analysed our data and presented us with PowerBi dashboard that included our financial data. This allowed us to see what needed to be done to lower our costs and still achieve a high level of success with our patient's medical bills. After just a few months, we were able to get our collection cost below the 5% mark”
About Jindal Healthcare
Jindal Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare software and services. It has offices in the US and India. The company has a unique business model that combines technology with expertise to deliver end-to-end Revenue cycle management solutions for healthcare providers including multi-speciality groups, rural health clinics, and other medical facilities.
