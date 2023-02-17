Dr. Nishath Hakim, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Nishath Hakim, MD, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

If you aspire to live younger, to fully restore your potential health, and to experience an abundance of vitality, a visit to Prosperity Health is just what the doctor ordered..” — Nishath Hakim, MD

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.Dr. Nishath Hakim has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Hakim strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.“If you aspire to live younger, to fully restore your potential health and to experience an abundance of vitality, a visit to Prosperity Health is just what the doctor ordered. When you’re ready to optimize your health, call me for a no-obligation, confidential consultation.” - Nishath Hakim, MDDelia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.ABOUT FIRM/ADVISORNishath Hakim, MD has over 20 years of combined experience in Primary Care, Holistic Medicine and Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.Dr. Hakim is a board-certified Internist and Pediatrician, and a graduate of the University of Michigan and Wayne State Medical School.Dr. Hakim is also certified in Integrative Medicine through the American Board of Integrative and Holistic Medicine (ABIHM) and is Bio-identical Hormone Therapy (BHRT) certified through Worldlink Medical/The Academy of Preventative and Innovative Medicine.Dr. Hakim has received specialized training in the BaleDoneen Method, an innovative, comprehensive and science-based approach to detecting, preventing and treating cardiovascular disease.Dr. Hakim has dedicated her life to empowering her patients to become the best and most healthy versions of themselves.She believes that when your body, mind and spirit are thriving you become more equipped to contribute, not only to oneself but to loved ones and the world around us.Dr. Hakim opened Prosperity Health, a premier Integrative Health and Wellness Center in 2016. In addition to addressing the immediate health problem of her patients, she also focuses on discovering and treating deeper causes of disease or illness. By advocating and providing tools for prevention, she can help a patient develop healthy behaviors and skills for effective self-care that patients can use throughout their lives.Aside from running Prosperity Health, Dr. Hakim enjoys spending time with her family (who are avid world travelers), working out regularly, gardening, yoga and meditation.ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARDThe Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider.Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

Women's Health Chat: Managing Menopause