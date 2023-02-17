CARL MITCHELL: THE CITY OF FRIENDSHIP
Carl Mitchell authors a book about a duo who will try to stop a man-made plague.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don't miss out on a dystopian narrative by renowned author Carl H. Mitchell's Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread.! It follows the story of Nick Garvey and president Lenora Allison facing warfare in Friendship City against the man-made killer plague by the World Council. The government stopped the first plague but the question is, will they survive the second one?
Jose Popoff, a vine voice member of Amazon left a review, "This is a dystopian future where there are a lot of challenges being faced by the United States. Perhaps the ideas introduced in this novel are not new but the blend is interesting and the narrative is exciting. The use of short sentences helps the pace and I find that gratifying and it helps me move through the story."
Carl Mitchell was born in California. He has always enjoyed writing as a young child. When he was nine years old, Mitchel took his first serious read on Hugo's Hunchback of Notre Dame. Another book that sparked his imagination was The End Of Eternity by Isaac Asimov. Mitchell earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, United States of America. After working as an engineer at International Business Machines for almost thirty-five years, he returned to his passion for writing.
Delve deeper into the narrative of Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book stores worldwide! Get to know about the author by visiting his website at https://carlhmitchell.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other