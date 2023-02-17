Self Supervised Learning Market Valuation Worth USD 126.8 Billion by 2031, At a 33.1% CAGR | In-depth Industry Insights

Allied Market

Report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in automation of banking processes along with a rise in internet usage and the onset of the internet of things will drive the growth of the global self supervised learning market. Apart from this, surging demand for predictive analytics will favorably leverage the expansion of the global market. Swift changes in business models will offer new growth opportunities for the global industry in years to come.

Key industry players such as - Amazon Web Service (AWS), Alison, Alphabet, Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DataCamp, Inc., Dataiku, Databricks, Datarobot, Inc., EDX LLC., International Business Machine (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Meta, SAS Institute, The MathWorks, Inc., and Tesla.

The global self supervised learning industry was estimated at $7.5 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $126.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global self-supervised learning market share in 2021. The region is set to contribute more than one-third of the global market share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning market is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 35.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the growing penetration of self supervised learning tools in firms across countries such as India and China.

Based on the technology, the natural language processing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self supervised learning market share. However, the computer vision segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is set to register a CAGR of 34.5% over the forecasting years. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to demand for reducing pre-labeling of the data sets for reducing time.

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global self supervised learning market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited emergence of paperless storage, electronic banking, and virtualization across the BFSI industry which propels the demand for safe, cost-effective, and energy-efficient platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to thriving virtual media entertainment activities offering high-quality content and video-conferencing on myriad devices.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

