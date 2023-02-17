Dr. Deborah Wilson, MD, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Deborah Wilson, MD, OBGYN is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Deborah Wilson, OBGYN located in Scottsdale, AZ is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award.” — Women's Choice Award

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.Dr. Deborah Wilson has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Wilson strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.Dr. Wilson has participated in a number of medical missions to Nicaragua and Honduras, where she performed laparoscopic surgery on women who had no other means to obtain healthcare. Dr. Wilson also taught laparoscopic surgery to the Honduran surgeons. There was a team of 24 people who worked very hard and showed extraordinary flexibility in dealing with adverse circumstances.Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.ABOUT FIRM/ADVISORDr. Wilson, who founded the practice, is a gynecologist certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Following completion of her medical degree at George Washington University Medical School, she completed five years of specialty training at Fairfax Hospital in Virginia, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix. For the 12th year in a row, in the 2020 Phoenix Magazine medical survey, Dr. Wilson’s peers have honored her for excellence in gynecology. The survey compiled results exclusively from Arizona physicians, amplifying the honor. Dr. Wilson undergoes re-certification in her specialty each year, and stays current with the latest advances in the field by regularly pursuing continuing medical education.She has served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Scottsdale Healthcare Shea Medical Center and has twice been Chairperson of their Obstetrics and Gynecology Committee.Dr. Wilson has distinguished herself in the field of minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Besides her physician’s duties, she taught a popular national course on laparoscopic hysterectomy in conjunction with Olympus America for 6 years. She and her team trained over 1,000 Gynecologists in the techniques they developed from the ground up.Over the past 12 years, she and her surgical assistant have performed nearly 12,000 laparoscopic hysterectomies. As her patient population transitions to a more mature clientele, she has become aware of the unwanted effects of aging in her patients. Her interest in aesthetics and treatment of menopausal issues has been sparked. The emphasis that this practice has placed on addressing the sexual and physical difficulties that come with menopause as well as concerns about the cosmetic effects of aging is much appreciated by her patients.Dr. Wilson is a dedicated animal rights activist and a vegan. She has published numerous editorials on animal rights and welfare, and been featured on television for her dedication to the cause. She recently wrote a chapter in a newly published book, Rethink Food. And she was also featured on an MSNBC television segment of “Making a Difference.”ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARDThe Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

Dr. Deborah Wilson and Women's Health on Channel 3 (KTVK)