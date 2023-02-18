C6ISTAR.IO ™ Alliance* is formed to meet the growing needs for integrated capabilities in the Defence and LEA sectors

C6ISTAR.IO ™ Alliance* is formed to meet the growing needs for integrated capabilities in the Defence and Law Enforcement Sectors across the Globe.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past two decades C6ISTAR Alliance partners have been very fortunate to find themselves at the forefront of innovation in line with the requirements of their many and varied clients worldwide. They work in varied fields dealing with threats of terrorism, trafficking of weapons and people, wildlife and land protection, misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.

Andrew Grunstein, Founding Member C6ISTAR Alliance had this to say about the strategic importance of the Alliance:
“Technology advances rapidly meaning that today's SOP’s and TTPs need to evolve in equal measure to meet the challenges faced in the field in near real-time. In order to address and overcome these challenges, clients are demanding superior capabilities and we are responding by bringing together an Alliance of subject matter experts and technology innovators that can integrate solutions across domains for better operational effectiveness.”

The future of warfare is likely to focus less on firepower and more on the power of information and the way it connects a military’s forces through the concepts of command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and information operations (C6ISTAR.IO). More than ever, the advantage will lie with whichever side can collect the most vital information, accurately and quickly analyze it, and then rapidly and securely disseminate the information and associated instructions to forces.

Elements that make up the C6ISTAR Alliance:

• Non-Kinetic military action
• Social Engineering
• Misinformation, Disinformation, Malinformation
• Cyberattacks
• Artificial Intelligence
• Fully Autonomous Systems

The Alliances' ethos is centred on, success through teamwork, excellence through training and Advancement through technology.

Founding members of C6ISTAR.IO Alliance: Pegasus Intelligence (Hong Kong, UAE), Sovereign Systems (Singapore, Ireland and New Zealand), Kinetic Six (Australia), Double Trinity (United Kingdom), CS Comms (United Kingdom), Solv Technology (Singapore) Baird Technology (Australia), Totem Solutions (Israel and Mexico).

The C6ISTAR Alliance XDATA division are pleased to announce the release of the XDATA Magneto suite at IDEX in Abu Dhabi 20-24 February 2023. We have brought together a full suite of data enrichment, media analytics, dark web, services procurement, geolocating, targeting, machine learning, analysis, and broadcast capabilities in one modular platform.

XDATA Magneto will support Militaries, LEA’s and NGOs in their preparations for 5th Generation Warfare.

Joana Dumlao
Pegasus Intelligence FZCO
+971 55 955 3034
email us here

About

Delivering Signals Intelligence and Cyber Intelligence solutions to Government and Military clients in challenging environments. Our team of Intelligence professionals have the experience to deliver the right capability to achieve your objectives.

