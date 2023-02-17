Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,433 in the last 365 days.

Child Sex Offend­er Receives 25-Year Prison Sen­tence Due to Efforts by Paxton’s Crim­i­nal Pros­e­cu­tions Division

Attorney General Paxton’s Criminal Prosecutions Division has obtained a 25-year prison sentence for a child sex offender in Wharton, Texas. Assistant Attorney General Geoff Barr prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General and the State of Texas. 

Artemio Rodriguez, Jr. pleaded “guilty” to one count of Indecency with a Child by Contact and pleaded “true” to a prior robbery conviction, which enhanced the offense to a first-degree felony. Rodriguez sexually exploited a six-year-old child in 2019. Rodriguez, who was 43 years old and a friend of the child’s mother, was babysitting the child while the mother was at work. He told the child not to tell her mother. But soon after, the child revealed the abuse to her friend’s mother, who reported it.   

The State offered and agreed to the prison sentence in exchange for Rodriguez’s plea of guilty and waiver of his right to a jury trial. By avoiding a jury trial, the child was spared from having to testify in detail about the crime that occurred over three years ago.  

This resolution struck a balance between two important goals—punishing a heinous crime while protecting the child from reliving her trauma by testifying at trial.  

You just read:

Child Sex Offend­er Receives 25-Year Prison Sen­tence Due to Efforts by Paxton’s Crim­i­nal Pros­e­cu­tions Division

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.