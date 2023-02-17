Chief Justice Paul Newby Appoints Deputy Director Ryan S. Boyce as Director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts

Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed Deputy Director Ryan S. Boyce as director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC), effective April 4.

His role will be to manage and oversee the administrative services provided to the Judicial Branch’s more than 6,500 employees and hundreds of courthouses and facilities in every county of the state. Deputy Director Boyce replaces Judge Andrew T. Heath who has accepted a partnership at a national law firm.

“I am sincerely grateful to Judge Heath for his leadership as he navigated the court system out of the pandemic helping us have nearly 10% fewer pending cases than before the pandemic. He has also overseen the successful launch of the transformative eCourts project,” said Chief Justice Newby. “Deputy Director Boyce’s experience and record of success within the Judicial Branch and state government make him an excellent choice to lead the modernization of our state courts.”

“I’m honored to continue my service to the Judicial Branch as the next director,” said Deputy Director Boyce. “It is a privilege to lead the NCAOC in its mission to assist and equip our state courts as they administer timely and impartial justice.”

Boyce has served as NCAOC Deputy Director since January 2021. He previously led NCAOC’s governmental affairs under two former NCAOC directors. Deputy Director Boyce has held several other leadership roles in state government including general counsel at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and deputy general counsel at the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Prior to attending law school, he spent three years as a staffer in the United States House of Representatives. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law, and is currently pursuing an LLM in international legal practice.