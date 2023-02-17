Cytta's Revolutionary IGAN Platform Now Available Through IGAN IOS App

IGAN AIMS Technology Now Accessible By 136 million US iPhones

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Prepare to witness a game-changing development in the world of safety and security as Cytta Corp CYCA," the "Company") announces the launch of the IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) platform's fully functional IGAN app for IOS. With access to nearly 136 million iPhone users in the United States, the IOS IGAN app offers First Responders secure SMS notices and communications, as well as fully secure video conferencing capability within their team. But that's not all - the IGAN IOS app also provides a full and secure IGAN AIMS dashboard experience through a participating first responder's mobile phone.

This cutting-edge IGAN technology suite from Cytta has gained full flexibility with the addition of the IGAN IOS app and an Android version soon to follow. Now, any first responder, in a department licensing the IGAN, can use secure communications and all the IGAN desktop features through their mobile device, without the need for a laptop or tablet.

John Bristol, VP of Sales, declared that "IGAN AIMS is altering the way first responders interact and interpret video and audio data by turning it into actionable information and providing collaboration in a way never before possible." He went on to express his confidence in IGAN AIMS, stating that, "IGAN AIMS will deliver a new level of safety and security for all first responders, caregivers, and consumers. The IGAN mobile app is set to provide a seamless experience, enabling users to utilize all the IGAN features from a mobile device.

The IGAN AIMS is a groundbreaking proprietary SaaS-based intelligent software engine that securely collects all video/audio data feeds and turns it into actionable information, enabling real-time collaborative and interactive management. It is designed to provide safety and security for First Responders, Security Companies, Industrial Drone services, Schools, Religious Institutions, Students, and Families. With the innovative features on the IGAN engine and IGAN's AIMS mobile app, this development promises to be a game-changer in the field of safety and security.

Please contact Cytta or our Sales team for a live demonstration of the IGAN AIMS technology for your department or organization. Mr. Bristol is available directly either by phone (612) 328-6511(please leave a message) or by email at JBristol@Cytta.com.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta, discusses and reviews our 2023 business initiatives during his Virtual Roadshow presentation at the following link: CEO Video Presentation 2023 Highlights

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp CYCA has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's products enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

