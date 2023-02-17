Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Encourages Marylanders to Participate in National Community Supported Agriculture Farms Week

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Feb. 17, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is encouraging Marylanders to participate in National Community Supported Agriculture Farms Week from February 20- 26. During the week, Marylanders are encouraged to join a community-supported agriculture farm, also known as CSA, to obtain fresh produce and support local farmers. 

“CSAs present a great opportunity to get fresh, local food—direct from a farmer,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks. “This is the perfect time to sign up with a CSA farm so you don’t miss out on any of the season’s fruits and vegetables”. 

By purchasing local food, consumers keep dollars in Maryland and strengthen its economy. Community supported agriculture members pay a subscription to farmers in return for a share of the season’s harvest, which is usually provided weekly. For convenience, many CSAs deliver to central locations for pick up closer to subscribers’ home or work. Still others have special rates if a subscriber helps with the harvest on the farm.  

According to the most recent agricultural census completed in 2017 by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were 12,549 farms in the United States marketing their products through community supported agriculture.  In Maryland, there were 119 CSAs.

To sign up with a CSA farm, please visit the Maryland’s Best website’s listing of 85 farms that have CSA programs. You may also identify which farm offers the location (or pick-up location) and products you are interested in and sign up today. 

EDITOR: These are links to short videos featuring Maryland CSAs.

Homestead Farms Inc, A CSA in Queen Anne’s County – http://youtu.be/lqiugFNptWQ 

Even Star Organic Farm, A CSA in St. Mary’s County – http://youtu.be/R6IOUVHytOM

