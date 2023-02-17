Terra View Homes Wins Award in The 2023 Canadian Home Builders' Association National Awards for Housing Excellence

Guelph-based green builder wins in category of Best Production Net Zero Home, placed as a finalist in the category of Best Detached Production Home 2,401 to 2,800 square feet

Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Terra View Homes is proud to announce the company has been named the recipient of the 2023 CHBA National Award for Housing Excellence in the category of Best Production Net Zero Home, while placing as a finalist in the Best Detached Production Home 2,401 to 2,800 square feet category.

The CHBA Awards is Canada's premier competition for new homes, home renovations, community development, and residential marketing. With nearly 800 national entries this year, the CHBA awards program is highly competitive, with winners carefully selected by a team of over 150 industry experts.

"As a recipient of these awards, we are honoured to be recognized for bringing the best in green building and home building innovation to the national stage," says Andrew Lambden, Founder and CEO of Terra View Homes. "We are proud of our innovation that has led to advancements in the Canadian residential construction industry, and we look forward to continuing off of this momentum."

Committed to building entire communities that meet Net Zero and Net Zero Ready standards, Terra View Homes has been paving the way for a new, more sustainable way of living. As recipient of the CHBA Award for Best Production Net Zero Home for The Avonlea Elevation C, model home at Hart Village, Terra View further establishes its place as a national leader in providing sustainable housing solutions.

Terra View Homes placed as a finalist in the category of Best Detached Production Home 2,401 to 2,800 square feet for its production of The Windemere Elevation C. The Windemere C model was designed with a contemporary elevation showcasing upgraded exterior finishes. This home offers a double car garage, an open and bright main floor with a focus on the kitchen, a functional mudroom, and great flexibility for customization in floor plans. As with all Terra View-built homes, the Windemere also keeps the cost of homeownership as low as possible by exceeding the Net Zero Ready labeling requirements.

For over three decades, Terra View Homes has been trailblazing green home building practices in Canada - one of its key differentiators in the industry. As one of the select group of builders dedicated to building to the Net Zero and Net Zero Ready standards in Canada, as well as its commitment to providing high quality craftsmanship, Terra View Homes garners industry awards nearly every year for its innovation and sustainable initiatives.

The Canadian Home Builders' Association serves as the voice of the residential construction industry in Canada. CHBA represents approximately 9,000 member firms nationally, with members spanning new home builders, renovators, developers, trade contractors, building material manufacturers and suppliers, lenders, and more. Terra View has been a member of the CHBA for 30 years.

For a complete list of finalists and to learn more about the awards, visit chba.ca/housingawards.

To learn more about Terra View and its contributions to green building, visit terra-view.com.

The Avonlea Elevation C was awarded Best Zero Production Home by the CHBA (Terra View Homes)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9530/155222_a8a26747b4acfa97_002full.jpg.

- 30 -

ABOUT TERRA VIEW HOMES

With a 30+ year history building award-winning homes in premier communities, Terra View Homes has built a solid reputation as a highly regarded builder of new, custom and Net Zero homes in Guelph and Southwestern Ontario. A national leader in green home building, Terra View Homes is dedicated to keeping the needs of home purchasers and commitment to the planet at the forefront of each new home the company builds.

Website: www.terra-view.com

Twitter: @terraview_homes

Instagram: @terraviewhomes

Facebook: @terraviewhomes

Linkedin: Terra View Homes

For media enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Hill

Durrell Communications

katherineh@durrellcomm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155222