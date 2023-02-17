Polycarbonate (PC) Resins World Market Compendium 2023: Global Consumption of PC Resins to Grow by 4.4% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycarbonate (PC) Resins World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polycarbonates (PC) resins are engineering plastic polymers are used in applications where strength, heat resistance and toughness are necessary, and are available in a variety of transparent and opaque colors. Polycarbonates are often found in electronics which make use of their electrical insulating, heat-resistant and flame-retardant properties. Due to their impact resistant and smooth surfaces make them well suited for use in automotive headlamp lens covers.

Global consumption of polycarbonate (PC) resins, estimated at 5.3 million metric tons in 2022 is further projected to reach 6.8 million metric tons by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2028. The Electrical & electronics sector is the leading consumer of polycarbonate (PC) resins worldwide with an estimated share of 29%, followed closely by building & construction with a share of 22% in 2022. Asia-Pacific region is set to drive the global polycarbonate (PC) production capacity expansions worldwide with China accounting for the major portion of the capacity additions through 2028. According to the announcements from the PC resin producers, the total installed capacity of polycarbonate resins worldwide is forecast to reach around 8 million metric tons during 2025-2028 period.

This world market compendium analyzes the market for Polycarbonate (PC) resins at a high level by end-use sector and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of volume in metric tons value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.

End-use Sectors

Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Optical Storage Media

Others

Geographic Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides estimates and forecasts for the global Polycarbonate (PC) resins market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

End-use Sectors

Geographic Regions

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resins Market

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by End-use Sector

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

North America

North American Market Demand by Geographic Region

North American Market Demand by End-use Sector

Europe

European Market Demand by Geographic Region

European Market Demand by End-use Sector

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-use Sector

South America

South American Market Demand by Geographic Region

South American Market Demand by End-use Sector

Rest of World

Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region

Rest of World Market Demand by End-use Sector

4. KEY MARKET TRENDS

5. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Production Capacities

Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region

Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Country

Major Players

6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

Chimei Corporation

Covestro AG

Formosa Plastics Group

Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Henan Pingmei Shenma Polycarbonate Material Co., Ltd.

Kazanorgsintez PJSC

Khuzestan Petrochemical Company

LG Chem Ltd

Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sichuan Zhonglan Guosu New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Teijin Limited

Trinseo LLC

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd.

