Polycarbonate (PC) Resins World Market Compendium 2023: Global Consumption of PC Resins to Grow by 4.4% Annually Through 2028
Polycarbonates (PC) resins are engineering plastic polymers are used in applications where strength, heat resistance and toughness are necessary, and are available in a variety of transparent and opaque colors. Polycarbonates are often found in electronics which make use of their electrical insulating, heat-resistant and flame-retardant properties. Due to their impact resistant and smooth surfaces make them well suited for use in automotive headlamp lens covers.
Global consumption of polycarbonate (PC) resins, estimated at 5.3 million metric tons in 2022 is further projected to reach 6.8 million metric tons by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2028. The Electrical & electronics sector is the leading consumer of polycarbonate (PC) resins worldwide with an estimated share of 29%, followed closely by building & construction with a share of 22% in 2022. Asia-Pacific region is set to drive the global polycarbonate (PC) production capacity expansions worldwide with China accounting for the major portion of the capacity additions through 2028. According to the announcements from the PC resin producers, the total installed capacity of polycarbonate resins worldwide is forecast to reach around 8 million metric tons during 2025-2028 period.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Polycarbonate (PC) resins at a high level by end-use sector and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecasts in terms of volume in metric tons value in US$ for 2019, 2022, and 2028.
End-use Sectors
- Appliances
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Optical Storage Media
- Others
Geographic Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of World
This report provides estimates and forecasts for the global Polycarbonate (PC) resins market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- End-use Sectors
- Geographic Regions
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resins Market
- Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Market Demand by End-use Sector
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America
- North American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- North American Market Demand by End-use Sector
- Europe
- European Market Demand by Geographic Region
- European Market Demand by End-use Sector
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Asia-Pacific Market Demand by End-use Sector
- South America
- South American Market Demand by Geographic Region
- South American Market Demand by End-use Sector
- Rest of World
- Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region
- Rest of World Market Demand by End-use Sector
4. KEY MARKET TRENDS
5. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Production Capacities
- Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region
- Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Country
- Major Players
6. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
