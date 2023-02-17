Submit Release
Lowey Dannenberg Reminds Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. reminds investors of the pending lead plaintiff deadline for the securities class action lawsuit against Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA ("Avaya").

If you suffered a loss in Avaya's securities during the Class Period, October 3, 2019 and November 29, 2022, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before March 6, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7234
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.


