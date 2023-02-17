2023 Renewable Energy Monitoring Service: Covering Onshore and Offshore Wind, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Biofuels, Hydro, Wave, Tidal and Marine

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

REM covers information across all main renewable energy sources, including onshore and offshore wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, biofuels, hydro, wave, tidal and marine.

It also gives insight into new and developing technologies such as algal biofuels and advanced storage, keeping customers abreast of the latest updates and innovations relevant to any of the above sectors.

REM aims to alert readers and investors on the latest large-scale projects and IPOs, giving balanced coverage of potential global opportunities for investors and companies along the renewable energy supply chain.

In the renewables industry, policy can often dictate the fate of successful projects and investment - REM aims to provide detailed commentary and the latest news on regional issues and decision-making, from a supra-national level such as the European Commission, to national guidance such as the US EPA or Japan's METI.

REM is fully digital publication and can be read via PDF, PageSuite or via the NewsBase App.

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

Commentary

California sets goal for offshore floating wind of 3 GW by 2030 and up to 15 GW by 2045

Siemens Gamesa releases long-term turnaround strategy

US utility initiates strategic review of offshore wind JV with Orsted

Orsted to use union labour for US offshore wind projects

Shell and Eneco join in Dutch offshore wind tenders

US probe into solar imports threatens 64% of planned new capacity in 2022, Biden administration expresses concern

Project partners reach FID for French floating windfarm, Lightsource bp sets up in France

Off-grid solar struggles to recover from pandemic

Renewables set for record growth in 2022, but 2023 is not so rosy

