Exclusive publication of the results of Сrypto Projects’ Listing Research

Top locations by newly listed crypto projects (2nd half 2022)

Blockchains by popularity (2nd half of 2022)

Even the most challenging crisis can stop the listing of the new project if it has an idea and realistic plan for its implementation.

ALICANTE, SPAIN, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The listing experts of the top-25 CMC crypto exchange, P2B, researched newly listed projects on the top 100 CMC exchanges. Over 2000+ projects from all over the world got into the spotlight of the attention of P2B researchers. The investigation covers the challenging period of the second half of 2022, where crypto winter became even more formidable than expected.

Listing experts investigated the main characteristics of each newly listed project: geography, listing prices, blockchain selection, etc. The results of the investigation are compiled into a whitepaper that’s available for anyone interested.

Review some short insights from P2B listing experts:
The crypto market is tightly connected with traditional markets and follows the global trend.
- “Black swan” events, like wars, pandemics, fall of giant exchanges, affect any size crypto project by changing their plans and available resources base.
- The crypto community has become even more tech-savvy and invented new ways of old and new tools application.
- The market has become more mature. It’s a way to self-protect from scam projects and move from the startup haven to the stable business track.
- Even the most challenging crisis can stop the listing of the new project if it has an idea and realistic plan for its implementation.

Find out more from Сrypto Projects’ Listing Research by P2B by getting your copy.

About P2B:
P2B Cryptocurrency Exchange is one of the biggest international digital assets exchanges in the TOP-10 platforms by weekly visits by CoinMarketCap in the last three years. It is the most trusted platform for crypto projects entering the market to gain the first investors' attention. P2B is now the #1 crypto exchange by token variety. P2B tops the most trusted ratings of exchanges worldwide — CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko — and permanently holds its position.

Margo Berger
P2B
pr@p2pb2b.com
