Moons of Ardan - A City-Building Game in Space
Expand your civilization across the moons of a living planetary system, growing a small band of stranded Axonauts into a multi-lunar space-faring society.BELGIUM, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Moons of Ardan
💫 Moons of Ardan 💫 is a city-building game set in space that allows players to expand their civilization across the moons of a real-time simulated planetary system. Players take on the role of stranded Axonauts and must rebuild and regrow their civilization after crash-landing on an uninhabited moon.
Key game features include:
A unique blend of citizens’ well-being and resources management, similar to the acclaimed Anno series, but set in a living, simulated planetary system.
A visually stunning experience that includes spacecraft flying by and planets rising at the horizon, showcasing the growth and development of the player's settlements.
A planetary ecosystem that provides ecological challenges and opportunities for experimentation.
Moons of Ardan was released in early access in October 2021 and has been in development since September 2020. The game is currently available on Steam for 14.99$/14.99€.
A demo is also available.
In Moons of Ardan, players take on the role of a stranded civilization of Axonauts on an uninhabited moon. The ultimate goal of the game is to build a wonder and establish a thriving, multi-lunar space-faring society. To achieve this, players must strategically manage resources, establish production chains, and expand their colony.
The game challenges players to balance the needs of their growing population with the limited resources available on the moon. As the colony expands, players will have to carefully plan the distribution of resources and manage the output of buildings through a factory slot system, allowing players to fine-tune the production of raw materials and end-products.
As players progress through the game, they will discover new ways to explore other moons around the giant gas planet Ardan, and will need to establish trade routes to transfer resources between settlements. The game also features a planetary ecosystem with ecological challenges, such as pollution, that players must address in order to maintain a sustainable colony.
Later in the game, players will have access to a new way of colonizing asteroids, using robot workers to handle the harsh conditions of outer space.
More features:
* A carefully handcrafted, real-time planetary system, featuring the gas giant Ardan and its 3 habitable moons, as well as 4 asteroids.
* Stunning planetary views that immerse players in the game's world.
* 4 tiers of population progression, allowing players to see the development of their civilization over time.
* Over 45 resources to collect and manage, providing a challenging and engaging gameplay experience.
* Over 60 unique buildings to construct, each with their own specific functions and benefits.
* Challenging production chains that test players' ability to manage resources and optimize output.
* A dynamic pollution system that offers both aesthetic and gameplay challenges, as players strive to balance their civilization's growth with environmental preservation.
* A gridless and organic city-building system that allows players to design and build their settlements in a way that suits their playstyle.
* A powerful space route system for transferring resources between colonies, helping players to keep their settlements running smoothly.
* A factory slot system that allows players to fine-tune the output of their buildings, providing an extra layer of strategic depth.
* A priority system for job assignments, giving players more control over how their citizens are utilized.
* The ability to play at your own pace, or even pause the game to plan your expansion.
* An awesome tailor-made soundtrack by Christophe Hubermont, adding an extra layer of immersion to the game.
* A comprehensive tutorial system for players new to the city-building genre, making the game accessible to a wide range of players.
About Pandora Technology
Pandora Technology is a Belgian independent game development studio, founded by game programmer Quentin Chevalier and artist François Mauge. With a passion for creating high-quality, enjoyable games, the team of two has been working together for years, honing their skills and bringing their ideas to life through various successful game jams.
Quentin, with a background in game programming and experience working at Abrakam on Faeria/Roguebook, brings a wealth of technical knowledge to the team.
François, an artist with a background in television production and experience creating trailers for major companies in the industry, brings a unique artistic vision to the game.
Moons of Ardan is their debut title, a project that has been in development for several years by only the two of them with a strong focus on gameplay, fun, and quality.
They are joined by Christophe, a talented self-taught music composer, to bring a unique musical experience to the game.
Their dedication and hard work have resulted in the creation of Moons of Ardan, a genre-defining city-building game set in space that allows players to expand their civilization across the moons of a real-time simulated planetary system. The game challenges players to grow a small band of stranded Axonauts into a multi-lunar space-faring society, providing an exciting and immersive experience for players.
