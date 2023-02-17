Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to be Proliferated by Higher Prevalence in Chronic Diseases
Fairfield Market Research Finds Adoption of Healthy Lifestyles a Prominent Factor of Influence
/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases around the world. This increase can be attributed to a host of factors such as the adoption of sedentary living that leads to a lack of physical exercise, hectic schedules, bad eating habits, obesity, lifestyle-related diseases, etc. Additionally, there has also been an incremental surge in global geriatric populations that are more susceptible to these diseases. As such, individuals are now keener on making healthier lifestyle choices, starting with the products they consume, as there is a direct correlation between diet and health. Nutraceutical products offer a wide range of benefits such as improving overall health, supporting bodily functions and integrity, preventing chronic diseases, and even prolonging the effects of aging. This is a major factor that is expected to have a profound impact on the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Additionally, Fairfield Market Research has found that this need for healthier living, irrespective of demographics, is another significant element of influence expected to fuel growth prospects for the players engaged in the nutraceutical ingredients market.
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The nutraceutical ingredients market has been segmented accordingly – By Type, Application, Health Benefits, Form, and Region. Based on the ‘Type’ market segmentation, the ‘Probiotics’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the many benefits offered by these products. With respect to the ‘Application’ market segmentation, the ‘Food’ sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share due to greater awareness of benefits and the need to keep a balanced diet. Concerning the ‘Form’ aspect of market segmentation, the ‘Dry’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority share of this market over the forecast period due to better handling, storage, and convenience of use.
Insights into Regional Analysis
As per insights gained by Fairfield Market Research, North America and Europe are the two leading regional markets for nutraceutical ingredients. This can be chalked up to factors such as the increasing demand for these products, a strong presence of industry players in these regions, stringent regulations, and a wider acceptability of nutraceutical ingredients. Moreover, these regions also have a high scale of innovation as well as a high frequency of product development and launches. On the flipside, countries in the Asia Pacific such as India and China, among others, have exhibited robust growth potential due to greater awareness, higher investments, a spike in the number of domestic players, as well as a historical increase in product sale volumes.
Key Players in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
Apart from Associated British Foods, Arla Foods, Royal DSM, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle, this report will also cover other prominent players in the nutraceutical ingredients market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Ajinomoto, Chr. Hanse, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Glanbia Plc, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Cargill, ADM, Dupont, BASF SE, Kerry Group, Amway, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Nestlé, Danone, Balchem Corporation, Sydler India Pvt Ltd., Probi, Barrington Chemical Corporation, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., and Bi Nutraceuticals.
Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is Segmented as Below:
By Type
- Probiotic
- Protein and amino acids
- Phytochemical and plant extracts
- Fibers and specialty carbohydrates
- Omega 3 fatty acids
- Vitamins
- Prebiotics
- Carotenoids
- Minerals
- Others
By Applications
- Food
- Beverages
- Personal care
- Animal nutrition
- Dietary Supplements
By Health Benefits
- Cognitive Health
- Gut health
- Heart health
- Bone health
- Immunity
- Nutrition
- Weight management
- Others
By Form
- Dry
- Liquid
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region
- Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)
- Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021
- Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029
- Market Dynamics and Economic Overview
- Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029
- Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies
- Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis
- Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis
- Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Source-Wise Analysis
- Form-Wise Analysis
- Distribution Channel-Wise Analysis
- End Use-Wise Analysis
- Processing-Wise Analysis
- Region-Wise Analysis
- Country-Wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
