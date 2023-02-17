Connecticut Composer, Arranger and Producer Making A Mark In 2023

Stock Photo - James A Norkawich Norkawich's New Music Education Studio Coming March 2023

New Music and albums being released this year and working with new talent here and in the UK as well as existing partnerships.

Music is the soundtrack of our lives, so why not make it a good one ! Keep the music playing !” — James A Norkawich

GLASTONBURY, CT, US, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this social and economic time of uncertanity, James A Norkawich, Pianist, Composer and Arranger has been able through the power of music to capitivate his audience in the USA and abroad with his unique style of Jazz, Classical Crossover, Pop and R&B just to name a few styles of music. In 2022, James A Norkawich has worked with Michelle Brooks-Thompson, Ellen Williams, Sara Janueva and more, and in 2023 things are heating up with new music that will sure to make an impact in this ever changing world that we live in. Norkawich thanks all of the listeners worldwide for a successful Christmas turnout with his debut album A Connecticut Christmas as well as the follow up single releases and EP's. Norkawich also hopes to do more interviews to share his story about his background, current music and goals and aspirations for 2023 and abroad. "Things are moving well" Norkawich says about this year releases, with such releases as the single " You Amaze Me " and a beautiful jazz rendition of " My Funny Valentine." Norkawich plans on performing and playing out this year with not only the music he has released but classic music that we all love and cherish.

In addition to recording, performing and playing, education in the arts with children from 8th grade- High School is something that is important to Norkawich's heart therefore he is working to get a program started in the Hartford Connecticut are like the one he was in during his highschool years. Norkawich believes by bringing children from all backgrounds, races, religions and skill levels into one arena, your able to unite each and every child under music and dance to form a common goal.. One band, One Sound. Norkawich believes in this credo and wants to encourage the youth of today to make music, make art, and become a positive role model in your community and not end up in an unhealthy place. There are so many options and the doors are open he states and its time we show the world what we can do through the healing power of music we can make a change in a world that is unsettled and set the tone for success and change.



