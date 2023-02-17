DEQ Awards $172K in Rebates for Electric Vehicle Chargers through Volkswagen Settlement

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) issued $172,000 in new rebates this month to help fund the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The rebates, funded through Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, are offered on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants until funds are exhausted. DAQ recently announced applications for these rebates will be accepted until March 31, 2023.

The rebates awarded this month provide funding to private and public organizations for the construction of 45 new Level 2 charging ports at 12 sites across the state, including universities, apartment complexes, parking garages, urban centers and other public locations. Level 2 chargers are ideal at destinations where electric vehicles can be parked for an hour or longer.

These awards aim to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gases. Combined, these rebates will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 18.7 pounds each year.

Rebates are awarded through three funding programs. The Multi-Unit Dwelling program provides rebates to apartment complexes, town houses and homeowner associations for chargers available to multiple residences. The Workplace program funds chargers for businesses’ fleet, employee or customer vehicles. Public Access rebates are for chargers that are made available to anyone.

List of Level 2 Multi-Unit Dwelling awards

List of Level 2 Workplace awards

List of Level 2 Public Access awards

Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ allocated the full 15% allowed in the Volkswagen State Trust Agreement for zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure projects, including Level 2 and DC Fast chargers. Additional settlement funds supported the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives. The Level 2 rebates are the last of the Volkswagen Settlement funding left to distribute.

To date, DAQ has awarded more than $1.4 million in Level 2 rebates across the three programs. Still available is more than $175,000 for Multi-Unit Dwelling rebates, $313,900 for Workplace rebates, and $149,000 for Public Access rebates.

Applications will continue to be accepted and rebates awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, or until the March 31 application deadline. After that deadline, any remaining funds will be reallocated to other Volkswagen Settlement programs.

More information about the rebates and how to apply is on DEQ’s website.