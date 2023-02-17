What is Image-Guided Biopsy? New Technology and Inventions | Allied Market Research

Image-guided biopsy is a safe and effective way to obtain tissue or fluid samples from areas of the body that are difficult to reach.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image-guided biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses medical imaging techniques such as ultrasound, CT (computed tomography), or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to guide the insertion of a needle or other instrument into a specific part of the body to obtain a tissue or fluid sample for diagnostic purposes. During the procedure, the imaging equipment is used to locate the precise area that needs to be biopsied, and a needle or other instrument is guided to the area using real-time images provided by the imaging equipment. Once the needle or instrument is in position, a sample of tissue or fluid is extracted and sent to a laboratory for further analysis.

Image-guided biopsy is a safe and effective way to obtain tissue or fluid samples from areas of the body that are difficult to reach or would require more invasive surgical procedures. It is commonly used to diagnose a variety of conditions, such as cancer, infections, and inflammatory diseases, and can provide important information to help guide treatment decisions.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Analogic Corporation,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

Brainlab,

Medtronic,

Olympus Corporation,

KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd.,

Stryker,

Hologic Inc.

Image-guided biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows physicians to obtain tissue or fluid samples from a specific part of the body using medical imaging techniques to guide the biopsy needle or instrument. The procedure typically involves the following steps:

1. Preparation: Before the procedure, the patient may need to undergo some preparation, such as fasting or stopping certain medications. The physician will also explain the procedure, including its benefits and potential risks.

2. Imaging: The first step of the actual procedure is to perform imaging of the area where the biopsy will be performed. The most common types of imaging used are ultrasound, CT, or MRI. The imaging equipment is used to create detailed images of the area, which are displayed on a monitor in real-time.

3. Needle or Instrument Placement: Once the area of interest has been identified, the physician will use the imaging equipment to guide the needle or other instrument to the precise location for the biopsy. The physician will use the images to ensure the needle or instrument is accurately positioned.

4. Tissue or Fluid Sample Collection: When the needle or instrument is in the correct position, the physician will extract a small sample of tissue or fluid from the area using the needle or instrument. The sample is then collected in a container and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

5. Completion of Procedure: After the sample has been collected, the needle or instrument is removed, and the procedure is complete. The patient may be monitored for a short period to ensure that there are no complications.

