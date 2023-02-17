Rabat - The Rabat World Human Rights Pre-Forum opened on Friday with the participation of institutions, experts, university professors and representatives of national and international human rights organizations.

Submit Release
MOROCCO, February 17 - The Rabat World Human Rights Pre-Forum opened on Friday with the participation of institutions, experts, university professors and representatives of national and international human rights organizations.

Organized by the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) in collaboration with the International Centre for the Promotion of Human Rights (ICPD)-UNESCO, the two-day event will examine the challenges and developments in the areas of "climate change", "transitional justice and memory" and "migration".

Organized as a prelude to the 3rd World Human Rights Forum to be held in Buenos Aires next March, the Pre-Forum will culminate in the development of recommendations, proposals and effective initiatives that will serve as the basis for renewed international advocacy for the protection and promotion of human rights.

With the participation of more than 300 human rights activists from 50 countries, this Pre-Forum will also be an opportunity to pay tribute to renowned national and international personalities for their work in the protection of human rights.

MAP: 17 February 2023

