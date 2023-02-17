Submit Release
Trinity University (San Antonio) Inaugurates 20th President Vanessa B. Beasley

Beasley Becomes Trinity’s First Female President in School’s 154-year history

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D., was inaugurated as Trinity University’s 20th president. Beasley, who began her tenure at the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, is the first female president in the school’s 154-year history. 

“We are interested in our students succeeding and the roles that our students will take as leaders in the world,” said Beasley when asked about her vision as president. “We want to lean into the experiences that give our students a chance to practice what they’re learning about in the classroom out in the real world.”

For more than 150 years, Trinity has used its liberal arts foundation to focus on teaching how to think, not what to think, which empowers students to become critical thinkers and problem solvers in life beyond college. 

With confidence, curiosity, and creativity, Trinity University plays a transformative role in our world’s future—and Beasley is leading the charge.

Beasley's academic expertise includes the rhetoric of American presidents, political rhetoric on immigration, and media and politics. She previously served as vice provost for academic affairs, dean of residential faculty, and an associate professor of communication studies at Vanderbilt University. She holds a doctorate in speech communication from the University of Texas at Austin and attended Vanderbilt University as an undergraduate, earning a bachelor's degree in speech communication and theatre arts. 

ABOUT TRINITY UNIVERSITY. Trinity University is a national liberal arts university located in San Antonio, the nation’s 7th largest and most diverse city, where students learn from and participate in a multicultural urban environment. Trinity University’s student profile reflects that of a prestigious, selective national liberal arts institution, with 11,416 applications, a 31% admit rate, 665 first-year students, and 49% students of color in the Class of 2026. With our combined talents, strengths, ambitions, and passions, we are doing more than waiting for a brighter tomorrow: We’re making a better one today. Discover more about Trinity University.

