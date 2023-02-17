Verizon spreads sweet surprises coast to coast for Random Acts of Kindness Week

Part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign, it partnered with local chocolate and flower shops to surprise customers

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate and take part in Random Acts of Kindness Week, Verizon teamed up with local chocolate and flower shops nationwide to surprise customers with special gifts to brighten their day. Starting in Atlanta and continuing in eight additional cities, Verizon teamed up with media affiliates including KING-TV in Seattle and WHO-TV in Des Moines, and small businesses including Indi Chocolate and Wildflower to spread kindness in the form of chocolates and flowers.



Since Valentine’s Day falls within Random Acts of Kindness Week, Verizon decided to surprise customers who might be shopping for treats for their sweethearts. With the unexpected gift on Verizon, we hoped to encourage folks to pay it forward and recognize a friend, loved one, co-worker or complete stranger with a gift of kindness.

“Continuing our mission to spread kindness throughout the communities where we live and work, Random Acts of Kindness Week was the perfect time to do something nice for unsuspecting shoppers,” said Krista Bourne, COO, Verizon Consumer Group. “And since Kindness is contagious, we know some people will choose to pay it forward and perform their own random acts of kindness to multiply the positive effect.”

Verizon started its #ACallForKindness campaign in 2020 , and now counts dozens of other companies as partners who are looking to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.

By surprising folks with an unexpected gift of flowers or chocolates, we hoped to help Valentine’s Day shoppers save a little money. And speaking of bang for your buck, we want to remind folks that Verizon offers a ton of value for their mobile tech and home internet needs not just during Random Acts of Kindness Week, but each and every day.

For instance, with Verizon Home Internet service and the Affordable Connectivity Program , eligible households can receive free home internet with Verizon Forward. Or, customers with an existing 5G premium unlimited plan can get 5G Home, Fios 300 Mbps, or LTE Home for $25/month with Auto Pay.1

We also have an affordable Welcome Unlimited plan, which gives customers unlimited talk/text/data on the network America relies on for just $25/month. And customers who want more can choose our premium 5G unlimited plans, many of which include additional streaming services. For instance, our One Unlimited for iPhone plan includes Apple One - that’s Apple music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ for no extra cost2!

You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Availability varies. 5G Home, LTE Home, & Fios 300 Mbps plans start at $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Fios requires Mobile+Home Discount enrollment; $99 Fios setup charge may apply. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. $10/mo. more w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

2 Requires account subscribed to One Unlimited for iPhone plan (1 line includes an individual subscription for Apple One; 2+ lines include a family subscription for Apple One). Must remain on the One Unlimited for iPhone plan to access Apple One. Cancel anytime via Verizon. 1 promotion per Verizon account. Add'l terms apply.

Media contacts:

Heidi Flato

925.324.8692

heidi.flato@verizon.com