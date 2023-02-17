United States Builds Skills of Young Women Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan

On February 17, 2023, U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Henick presented certificates to 25 women entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 40 from Fergana, Andijan and Namangan, who completed the first-ever Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) in Uzbekistan. AWE provided the entrepreneurs with U.S. training to build and market their businesses and boost their confidence as they contribute to Uzbekistan’s economy.

Tech4Impact, a USG exchange alumnae-led NGO, implemented AWE on behalf of the Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent. Tech4Impact used a platform called “DreamBuilder,” developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

Through virtual and in-person classes, participants learned core business skills from experienced implementers, local mentors, and U.S. Exchange Program Alumni. Program manager Elena Selezneva and Tech4Impact Director Saida Yusupova inspired participants to continue their entrepreneurial journeys through practical exercises, such as business pitches for their current projects and future entrepreneurial plans, and networking.

“The United States continues to work with Uzbekistan to develop sustainable economic opportunities for Uzbek citizens through various programs and initiatives. I am happy to see that the launching of AWE in Uzbekistan and its successful completion increased the visibility of women as leaders in business and economy,” Ambassador Henick said in his congratulatory message.

One of the project participants from Andijan and head of D-Tour tourist company, Dildorakhon Khudoynazarova, said that the academy was the unique opportunity to support women entrepreneurs, as well as to share experiences. “I could expand my tourism business by opening an additional 2 branches in Tashkent and 3 branches in Andijan,” she added.

AWE is in keeping with both U.S. and Uzbekistan Government gender equity laws, which aim to boost the role of women across all sectors of society.

About the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE): The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) is a U.S. Department of State program that gives enterprising women the knowledge, networks and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses. By promoting women’s economic opportunities and ensuring that women have the capabilities and resources needed to participate in the economy, the AWE program directly supports the U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. At a local level, AWE harnesses the power of public-private sponsors, local partnerships and U.S. Exchange Alumni networks to help women and their businesses grow, driving localized prosperity in communities in more than 80 countries worldwide. https://eca.state.gov/awe/about-awe

About Teh4Impact: Created in 2019, Tech4Impact aims to carry out activities in the field of innovation, information technologies, startups, human capital, green technologies, youth and women’s entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan and Central Asia. https://tech4impact.uz/en/

By U.S. Mission Uzbekistan | Friday, 17 February, 2023 | Topics: Education, News, Press Releases, South & Central Asia, U.S. & Uzbekistan