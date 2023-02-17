Submit Release
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.245.3047
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9765
Conference ID: NMMQ422

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1. 888.215.1535
International Replay Dial In: +1. 402.220. 4940

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1.212.906.8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1.212.661.7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com


Primary Logo

