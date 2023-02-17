ZIPCushions teams up with Developer Hotels to enhance their hospitality experience
ZIPCushions, the well-known custom cushion brand, announces its partnership with Developer Hotels for enhancing in-room hospitality.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIPCushions, a leading provider of custom-made cushions across North America, is excited to announce its collaboration with Developer Hotels. The companies are working together to improve the in-room hospitality experience at Developer Hotels' Florida-based properties in Kissimmee, Maingate, and Jacksonville.
The ongoing partnership has resulted in ZIPCushions delivering over 1500 units of personalized, branded pillows for Developer's hotel rooms, with plans for future shipments as well.
Talking about the collaboration, Priyesh Sanghvi, director at ZIPCushions, said, "We were thrilled to partner with Developer Hotels and help them with our turnkey cushion solutions. I am happy that our products are adding value to this hospitality chain, and I hope this partnership continues to grow and thrive."
"I am immensely proud of my team for their exceptional work and dedication in delivering such a high-volume order with precision and speed. The timely and flawless execution was made possible by the concerted efforts of our production team, logistics operations, and customer support team. Their hard work and commitment were truly remarkable," added Mr. Sanghvi.
About Developer Hotels
Developer Hospitality is part of Grupo Developer, a real estate company that offers premium condominiums and hotels. Grupo Developer began as a start-up and has since expanded into a significant holding company with a portfolio of multiple hotel properties.
About ZIPCushions
ZIPCushions is a Colorado-based company specializing in custom cushions and throw pillows for every household and hospitality environment. ZIPCushions is known for its high-quality products, luxurious designs, and best-in-class foams and fabrics. You can choose from their predefined shapes or submit your own custom layout along with product specifications and design requirements. Apart from serving retail customers, they also cater to interior designers, hospitality businesses, real estate companies, and developers of residential and commercial properties. Their manufacturing operations also ensure stable employment with fair pay for women who belong to minority communities.
Media Contact Details
Priyesh S
Cozy Corner Patios
+1 720-449-1124
priyesh@zipcushions.com