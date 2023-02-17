Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market : Cold Storage and Cold Chain Transport 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product, and Technology: Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," The Indonesia cold chain logistics market size was valued at $4.97 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.59 billion in 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2%.

Download Report Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4973

Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia.

By business type, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market has been categorized into cold storage and cold chain transport. The cold storage segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for cold storage services for cold chain logistics.

Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4973

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the Indonesia cold chain logistics market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced government In Indonesia to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of products and items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the demand for frozen products.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced cold chain logistics facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of Cold Chain Logistics systems in Indonesia.

The key players profiled in this Indonesia cold chain logistics market report include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4973

About Allied Market Research :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.