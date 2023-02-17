You're Invited to Join Australia Minerals at PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto

Canberra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit Australia Minerals at Booth #313 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Australia Minerals

Australia has a proven reputation as a reliable and long-term supplier of mineral resources, bolstered by ongoing innovation and support at all levels of government. We are well-endowed with the mineral resources needed today and into the future and offer investors opportunities across the entire mineral resources supply chain. Australia Minerals is actively supporting the search for new mineral resources to ensure future supplies. Find us at booth #313 to hear about the latest advances in Australian geoscience, along with a stocktake of mineral resources in Australia. Let us show you the datasets we have acquired under our various federal and state precompetitive data acquisition programs, including the Exploring for the Future program. Delegates are also invited to our session ‘Australia: Innovative mineral exploration and investment opportunities’ starting at 12:30pm on Monday, 6 March, in room 206B in the North Building. Hear presentations from Australia’s geological surveys and companies actively exploring for and developing mineral resources in Australia. Australia Minerals is a collaboration of Australia's federal, state and Northern Territory government geoscience agencies working together to offer ground-breaking information, unrivalled expertise and a record of innovation that supports mineral explorers to realise investment opportunities in Australia. Link to seminar program: https://bit.ly/3YhPvcW.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

