ROKFORM Introduces Extra Strength MagSafe® Compatible Rugged Phone Cases for the New Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations made for those who take action seriously, today introduced the Rugged phone case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, available for purchase now.

"Our iPhone customers love the convenience and holding power of our new MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible magnetic mounting system, so we seamlessly engineered it into the new Galaxy S23 line of phone cases," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "Now our Samsung customers can enjoy the convenience of MagSafe® accessories and powerful magnetic mounting, safely, and without switching brands."

The Rugged case features dual compound construction, with a soft microfiber lining offering unparalleled protection and an improved hold on all MagSafe® and compatible accessories with 3x more magnetic holding power. The ROKFORM Rugged case also offers six-foot, military-grade drop protection without the bulk of traditional protective cases.

"ROKFORM's Rugged case is built for on-the-go, active individuals who easily want to transfer their phone case from their car, bike or motorcycle, and for everyday activities using the twist lock and magnetic mounting systems," said Steve Petyo, ROKFORM VP. "We have not found a more useful or versatile case on the market, anywhere."

The new ROKFORM Rugged case line for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, includes the MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible magnet system and strong lower magnet for mounting to any magnetic surface, plus MagSafe® accessories. Customers also get the patented RokLock® twist-lock mounting system for cars, bikes, motorcycles, and more. One of these benefits would be enough for most customers but ROKFORM includes all three, and it even works with the S23 Ultra S-Pen.

ROKFORM's Rugged case for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 ULTRA retails for $69.99 and is available for purchase now with shipments planned for the first week of March at rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped its way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com .

