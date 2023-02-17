Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,566 in the last 365 days.

Rubbish Doctor, the New Go-To for Junk Removal in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbish Doctor, a new junk removal business founded by Tom Hayes, is now servicing Portland, Maine, and surrounding areas.

Rubbish Doctor has launched a brand-new website offering residential and commercial junk removal services, along with demolition services. Everything from Estate Cleanouts, Basement Cleanouts, Appliance Removal, Debris Removal, Scrap Metal Removal, and much more.

As a licensed and insured company, Rubbish Doctor operates with an eco-friendly recycling mindset, they can help keep landfills free of unnecessary waste materials at competitive rates. They are currently offering free estimates and same-day pickups.

Tom Hayes says, "You don't have to come out in person just to get your estimate, simply text or email us photos of what you'd like removed and we'll provide an accurate price quote right away so you can book confidently."

Rubbish Doctor is proud to donate an abundance of home essentials - from furniture and appliances, to everyday items – bringing much needed comfort into communities in need.

Tom Hayes says, "We never expected to have the amount of momentum we're experiencing right now. The community has embraced us, and we're thankful for all the support."

To learn more about Rubbish Doctor in Portland, Maine visit here: https://rubbishdoctor.com

CONTACT: 
Tom Hayes
Owner
Rubbish Doctor
207.687.1534
354010@email4pr.com
https://rubbishdoctor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubbish-doctor-the-new-go-to-for-junk-removal-in-southern-maine-301749782.html

SOURCE Rubbish Doctor

You just read:

Rubbish Doctor, the New Go-To for Junk Removal in Southern Maine

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.