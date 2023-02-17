Court of Appeals Affirms District Court Decision Invalidating Minerva Surgical Patent

Hologic, Inc. HOLX announced today that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously affirmed a 2021 district court ruling that invalidated a Minerva patent asserted against Hologic. The appellate court ruled that Minerva's patent is invalid because it waited more than a year to file a patent application after showing a prototype of the invention at a trade show.

"We are pleased with the U.S. Court of Appeals decision to invalidate Minerva's patent. It confirms our belief from the beginning that Minerva's lawsuit lacked merit," said Essex Mitchell, President, Hologic GYN Surgical Solutions Division.

In 2017, Minerva alleged that Hologic's NovaSure® Advanced endometrial ablation system infringed a Minerva patent. In 2021, the district court issued a judgment in Hologic's favor two weeks before trial, holding that Minerva's patent is invalid.

Today's affirmation by the U.S. Court of Appeals follows a prior decision against Minerva. In a separate matter between Hologic and Minerva, a Delaware district court found Minerva liable for infringing a Hologic patent. The U.S. Court of Appeals rejected Minerva's arguments on appeal and as a result, Minerva had to pay Hologic more than $7.4 million.

About NovaSure

The FDA approved the NovaSure endometrial ablation procedure in 2001 as safe and effective for women who suffer from abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The procedure provides a minimally invasive treatment option for women seeking an alternative to hormones or hysterectomy to treat their AUB, and since its introduction, more than 3 million women have been treated. The procedure has an efficacy rate of 77.7% and a demonstrated 92.8% patient satisfaction rate at one-year follow-up of the pivotal clinical trial.1

