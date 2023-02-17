Smart Toilet Maker Intake Health Serving Major Professional Sports Teams to Measure Athlete Hydration in Real-Time

The InFlow™ hydration urine testing device has become a popular tool among the world's top athletes to monitor and maintain optimal hydration levels for optimal performance.

Intake Health, a cutting-edge health and wellness technology company that specializes in smart toilets and hydration testing, announced its work with professional sports teams in the NFL, NBA, MLS, and MLB to use Intake Health's innovative InFlow™ technology to measure hydration levels in real-time–providing the world's best athletes with the tools they need to perform at the highest level.

Intake Health's InFlowTM urinal testing device is conveniently situated to provide users with instant, accurate, and anonymous hydration results without saving identifiable data. Drawing on light spectrum analysis, InFlowTM uses multiple wavelengths and a proprietary algorithm to instantly assess user hydration.

Self-cleaning technology, wireless charging, and automatic urine detection allow for more than 2,000 continuous tests on a single charge. And most importantly, color-coded results, along with Intake's carefully curated guidance, provide clear steps for enhancing one's hydration and, ultimately, their performance.

"We are thrilled to be working with such prestigious professional sports organizations to promote hydration and overall health," said Michael Bender, CEO of Intake Health. "Our InFlowTM technology was designed to empower users with the information they need to enhance athletic performance without collecting any personal identifiable data or invading user privacy. We believe this technology will have a significant impact on the health and wellness of professional athletes, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new development."

Hydration is especially critical for professional athletes who need to maintain peak physical performance. Even the slightest levels of dehydration can impede athletic capabilities and lead to accelerated fatigue, slower decision-making, and longer time for recovery.

The emergence of InFlowTM's popularity among leading professional sports organizations demonstrates its effectiveness among top physical performers and the need for insight into maintaining hydration health. It also demonstrates the potential for widespread use across other organizations in the future.

ABOUT INTAKE HEALTH

Intake Health is the market-leading health toilet technology company dedicated to improving the lives of people through innovative health solutions. The company's mission is to increase healthspans to give people more time to enjoy life. With the InFlowTM technology, Intake Health is setting the standard for innovative health solutions that empower users to make instant behavioral changes to improve hydration health.

