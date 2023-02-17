Franchise Filming CEO Trevor Rappleye Set to Speak at 2023 IFA Convention

Trevor Rappleye, the outspoken CEO of Franchise Filming, is set to moderate a panel discussion at the 2023 IFA Convention.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) February 17, 2023

Will moderate a panel on "Why Your Franchise Development Videos Aren't Converting Leads."

Trevor Rappleye, the outspoken CEO of Franchise Filming, is set to moderate a panel discussion at the 2023 IFA Convention. This occasion marks the second consecutive speaking appearance for Rappleye at the franchise industry's biggest trade show event of the year. These opportunities are both a personal and professional accomplishment for the 28-year old CEO who had to overcome a severe stuttering problem during childhood that gave him a paralyzing fear of speaking in public.

"Public speaking is still new to me, but I truly enjoy the opportunity to share my expertise with some of the franchise industry's top executives and brands," stated Trevor Rappleye, CEO of FranchiseFilming.com. "They're very receptive to learning more about the integration of video marketing – especially as it pertains to recruiting new franchisees and shoring up their validation programs. It's been very satisfying to communicate video's key value propositions - storytelling that's designed and produced to engage, persuade, and even inspire."

Below is a recap of Rappleye's 2022 speaking engagements and the details of his upcoming appearance at the 2023 IFA Annual Convention:

Springboard Conference

Rappleye's recent tour kicked off in late September with a presentation at the Springboard Conference – an event for emerging franchise brands held in Philadelphia. He served as the moderator for a panel discussion on how brands can effectively leverage two of the most popular social media channels - LinkedIn and Tik Tok. The group included representatives from four early-stage franchisors, all of whom shared advice on connecting with the right target audience.

2022 IFPG Annual Retreat

Rappleye made an appearance at the International Franchise Professionals Group's (IFPG) 2022 Retreat in Hollywood, Florida, where he shared a presentation with an intriguing title, "Your Franchise Videos Aren't Good – Here's How to Change Them." The message was clear – brands should be harnessing the power of video marketing to reach more candidates. And sell more franchises.

2023 IFA Annual Convention

Rappleye is excited about his first public speaking engagement of 2023, where he's scheduled to host an in-person roundtable at the franchise industry's biggest trade show of the year, the annual IFA Convention. On Feb. 28, he's scheduled to moderate a panel discussion entitled, "Why Your Franchise Development Videos Aren't Converting Leads." It's a redux of his appearance at last year's IFA convention, where he presented advice and insights to a spellbound audience looking to course-correct their own video marketing strategies.

As the use of video marketing continues to increase and become a mainstream strategy for franchise brands, Rappleye is seeking additional speaking opportunities that demonstrate the medium's effectiveness in connecting with both B2C and B2B audiences. As 2023 dawns, Franchise Filming is hoping to add to its growing roster of satisfied franchising clients such as Propelled Brands, United Franchise Group, Neighborly, FranConnect, VTECH, as well as A-list franchise brands, FASTSIGNS, and Batteries Plus.

"The battle to attract qualified franchisees is extremely competitive," says Rappleye. "But by pivoting to video, brands can demonstrate their true identity and connect with highly desirable target markets. Done correctly, it's a very personal experience, as viewers can easily recognize and readily identify with satisfied franchisees, customers, and support staff. Franchise Filming provides a revolutionary approach to video marketing, where clients can expect transparent pricing, no travel fees, and delivery of fully edited videos in just 10 days. Our bundled production services are designed to deliver a critical component of any successful marketing campaign – that highly sought-after third-party validation."

For more information on Franchise Filming, please visit http://www.franchisefilming.com.

About Franchise Filming:

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye, Franchise Filming is a leading, full-service video production provider that helps franchisors and suppliers across the country drive leads and win more clients with monthly marketing videos via a VIP membership model. The Franchise Filming membership provides a world-class WOW customer service experience with professional videos every month that will drive sales without corporate video production hassles – no travel costs or extra fees, with final videos completed in just five to ten business days. Whether companies are seeking to raise awareness or drive more sales, Franchise Filming provides a creative, high-quality solution by creating memorable and engaging videos that inspire people to take action and drive sales. For more information, please visit https://franchisefilming.com.

