Bakery Enzymes Market will Grow at 6.2% CAGR to Surpass $975.3 Million during the Forecast Period 2021-2030

The bakery enzymes market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14737

Change in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers, surge in disposable income, increase in working women population, and rapid digitization result in rise in number of quick service restaurants, thus increasing the demand for bakery products majorly breads & buns from these restaurants. Thus, rise in demand for bakery products has driven the need for bakery enzymes, which notably contribute toward the bakery enzymes market growth.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

Companies can operate in a highly competitive market by introducing new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key bakery enzymes market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the bakery enzymes market analysis includes Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Lallemand Inc., Novozymes A/S, Maps Enzymes Limited , SternEnzym GmbH & Company KG, Dyadic International, Inc., Associated British Foods Plc. , Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE, and Kerry Group, PLC.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟯𝟭𝟬 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6185c3228ab2ec9584f11229a2e3c834

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into lipase, protease, and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Depending on application, it is categorized into breads, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> By product type, the others segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

-> On the basis of form, the powder segment accounted for the highest bakery enzymes market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

-> Depending on application, the bread segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

-> Region wise, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020, and is expected to be the dominating segment during the bakery enzymes market forecast period.

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14737

Furthermore, in past few years, increase has been witnessed in consumer demand for convenience food, including bakery products globally. This is attributed to rise in demand for convenience foods such as bread, rolls, cookies, and other bakery products, which require little or no further preparation by consumers before consumption.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Frozen Bakery Products Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market

U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-australia-egg-protein-market-A31557

Guacamole Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/guacamole-market-A16882

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.