E-scrap Recycling Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the e-scrap recycling market. As per TBRC’s e-scrap recycling market forecast, the e-scrap recycling global market size is expected to grow to $13.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The growth in the e-scrap recycling market is due to the growing usage of electronic products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest e-scrap recycling global market share. Major players in the e-scrap recycling global market include JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Umicore N.V, Tetronics Environmental Waste Treatment.

Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the e-scrap recycling market. Major companies operating in the e-scrap recycling market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

•By Product: IT and Telecom Equipment, Small Household Appliances, Large White Goods, Consumer Electronics, Other Products

•By Processed Material: Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Processed Materials

•By Application: Dealing Materials, Recycling Materials

•By Geography: The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

E-scrap recycling refers to reprocessing and re-use of electronic wastes. It is a process that seeks to recover material from the electronic waste and in a way, user can use them in new electronic products.

E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides e-scrap recycling industry insights and e-scrap recycling market analysis on e-scrap recycling global market size, drivers and e-scrap recycling global market trends, e-scrap recycling global market major players, e-scrap recycling global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and e-scrap recycling market growth across geographies. The e-scrap recycling global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

